A Yacht, a Mustache: How a President Hid His Tumor (2011)
17 points
by
Mz
6 hours ago
IgorPartola
3 hours ago
Has there been a US president that drastically changed his hair, facial or otherwise, while in office? And did it stir up all manner of contraversy? Just curious?
kevin_thibedeau
1 hour ago
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grace_Bedell
