|Ask HN: How to promote non-english websites/content?
9 points by sudshekhar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I am researching for ways to promote content to regional audiences. The problems I've felt so far:
- Lack of clarity about SEO rules in this regard. Eg: Will Spanish content rank higher than english one if I search in spanish? Or will google do a combined (transliterated) search and rank the best?
- Top Trends show what is being searched for in english. No option to see search top trends by language . Any way around this? [0]
- Even if its a non-english website, what are best the practices for URLs? Should they still be in english or can we use the regional language?
0 - Such a feature would be incredibly useful I think.
Edit: Clarified that by trends, I was referring to top trends.
Spanish content will rank higher. No need to know google's official claim here, just try it out.
> Trends show what is being searched for in english. No option to see search trends
I just tried trends.google.com in English, Spanish, and Thai, and they all worked.
> Even if its a non-english website, what are best the practices for URLs? Should they still be in english or can we use the regional language?
Check your regional competition. In general the URLs will be in the foreign language. Sometimes for SEO purposes they will even use non-english character sets (as opposed to more brandable phonetic transliterations like taobao.com or kaidee.com etc, but even then often use local character sets after the domain -- ie: www.booking.com/โรงแรม). Not all TLD's support this but the big generic ones do.
