Ask HN: How to promote non-english websites/content?

- Lack of clarity about SEO rules in this regard. Eg: Will Spanish content rank higher than english one if I search in spanish? Or will google do a combined (transliterated) search and rank the best?

- Top Trends show what is being searched for in english. No option to see search top trends by language . Any way around this? [0]

- Even if its a non-english website, what are best the practices for URLs? Should they still be in english or can we use the regional language?

0 - Such a feature would be incredibly useful I think.

Edit: Clarified that by trends, I was referring to top trends.