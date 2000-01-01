Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Six more radio signals from deep space deepen mystery (sciencealert.com)
Better story: http://www.sciencealert.com/6-more-mysterious-radio-signals-...

Preprint: https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.08880

Changed from http://www.ibtimes.co.in/six-more-radio-signals-deep-space-d..., thanks.

We do know that under the laws of physics evolution of intelligent creatures is possible. We also know that against someone capable of coming here, we're defenseless, conveniently pinned to this beautiful, but small rock and with no way to escape. We also know that space is huge beyond imagination and that the law of large numbers means that after billions of years of unfamiliar evolution across the billions of unfamiliar worlds throughout Milky Way alone almost anything may conceivably come out of it.

At times, I find it weirdly surprising that I don't actually experience fear every time I look up at the sky. Then again the lack of fear is easy to understand: a deadly encounter with an alien race happens only once, so evolution had no chance to tune our responses appropriately.

This reminds me of dodo of Mauritius [1]. It is said that the birds were not fearful of humans (nor presumably of other abstract threats that could conceivably come from across the seas).

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dodo

I doubt if life is plentiful that our planet would be rare enough to burden with the distance.

There is no reasonable reason why we should fear aliens. There is absolutely nothing present on earth that is not hyper abundant elsewhere and more conveniently harvested from a shallower gravity well. There is just nothing here that is special, especially special enough to travel many light years to get to. It is also hard to image why a species that have that capability would not be able to synthesize what they want from base materials.

There's a line of thought that annihilation of one species is the only possible outcome from two spacefaring species meeting. This stems from the assumption that both are growth-seeking, which makes sense since they wouldn't be likely to meet without being expansionist.

Seeking growth, they will need more and more resources. Direct competition inevitably ensues, leading to conflict and destruction either via warfare or economic means.

That's all pretty theoretical, but just one example of why aliens might not be benign. I don't think it's reasonable to say we have nothing to fear.

genetic diversity may be not so common elsewhere and worth mining

Is the amount of energy per burst based on the assumption that it's radiating in a sphere versus being directional?

If we're talking K2 I think it doesn't matter. Either power requirement outstrips anything otherwise naturally occurring.

This might just be a neutron star as said in the last line. But the moment we realise that we are not special, we start to believe the possibility of another life form elsewhere.

The possibility of another life form does not make us any less special. Each of us exists as a single individual; the same goes for each of them. I welcome and cherish any life forms that may yet exist.

> the same goes for each of them

That's a bold claim. What do you base this on? What makes you think there's more than one? And if there is, why wouldn't they have, say, a hive mind?

The life on Earth is so wild and varied. I feel it's only logical to assume that life outside this damn blue ball is just as varied in form and function. And if it is a single being, then I don't see the issue with what I said - the same goes for each of them - even if "each" is just one.

Humans are already in the process of creating a hive mind (very early stages). Consider the limiting case when every brain has access to the same information. Suppose you get born into such a civilization. Their doctors inject a quantum chip which integrates with your entire nervous system and then open sources all of your data into the common information highway. Your thoughts are known by all as you know them. Data is released, not to be "owned". After all, you're a piece of matter, and your brain represents an unknown to other people who deserve to know the state of the universe just as much as you. Morally, we humans aren't there yet, however, hive minds aren't unreasonable in more advanced and connected societies.

Perhaps someone from 2000 years ago, looking at our society today, might have thought that we had a hive mind (at a first glance). After all, you seem to know your friends' birthdays as they know them. You seem to know their messages to you as they know them.

But our society is still stuck in the "ownership" phase. We have concepts of "corporations" and notions like "privacy" and "secrets", which are in direct contradiction to a pure hive state. Even if we have the technology to do it, we will remain bounded and unable to converge into a hive state. The notion that other societies may be capable of utilizing matter to such an extent doesn't surprise me.

This itself presupposes that life is special, instead of just one possibility among a myriad. English is unique to earth, not because English is special, but because it's not special.

> they tend to generate so much energy that it could parallel the amount of energy generated by the Sun for a whole day

This is not a good enough reason to think it could be life. So many objects in our universe are orders of magnitude more powerful than our unremarkable sun.

> Repeating Nature an enigma

This is not a good enough reason to think it could be life. Repeating is fundamental to every single branch of physics. So many phenomena emit photons periodically. Charged particles in circular motion, pulsars, quasars, binary stars, solar systems at certain viewing angles, etc.

