Developer Differences: Makers vs. Menders (dev.to)
Menders love refactoring, or editing code to enhance clarity.

Yes, I like those things.

Bug fixes genuinely excite them

Not always, but sometimes...

and they get a little giddy about testing.

Hmm, I think you lost me here. "Giddy" is not the word I would use :-)

I can't put myself firmly in either camp. As a matter of necessity I do mostly maintenance, but I really enjoy starting something new. I would go so far as to suggest that the compleat programmer should be good at both.

This is really really spot on. I am definitely a maker, and as my company grows, I really believe we need to stock up on the mender-types. So critical to have those skills and those personalities as part of an org.

