Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Neural Painter – Paint artistic patterns using random neural network
(
github.com
)
16 points
by
dvichg
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
rebuilder
7 minutes ago
I've been meaning to experiment with adding random patterns into my painting workflow, mainly as starting points. I find it's usually easier to have something other than a blank surface to start from. This looks like it might help, thanks!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply