Show HN: Neural Painter – Paint artistic patterns using random neural network (github.com)
I've been meaning to experiment with adding random patterns into my painting workflow, mainly as starting points. I find it's usually easier to have something other than a blank surface to start from. This looks like it might help, thanks!

