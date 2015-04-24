Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Wikileaks' Julian Assange Confirms Internet Restored at Ecuadorian Embassy (vesselnews.io)
The la Repubblica article linked from there I found much more interesting a read as it includes the whole transcript of the interview: http://www.repubblica.it/esteri/2016/12/23/news/assange_wiki...

There seems to be some dispute regarding the truthfulness of such reports.

https://www.reddit.com/r/WhereIsAssange/comments/5k2zkc/juli...

If 'SuperPoop' and 'Fuego' asked on reddit counts, then there would seem to be 'some dispute' about just about anything you can think of.

Oh right, because female Richard Nixon just couldn't have lost on her own, so we need to blame Comey, Putin, Sanders, and anyone else we can deflect our poor taste in candidates onto.

Who even mentioned Clinton?

It's weird how a lot of conversations about the strong evidence that Russia influenced the US election are refuted with "yeah, but Clinton" as if that even starts to justify the situation.

The last year has very clearly done away with the idea that Wikileaks is a non-partisan body that only pursues truth. Maybe Assange has finally gone stir-crazy in that embassy, but he's actively ruining the good name he created.

He already did a lot of damage to his name when he screwed over his friends and supporters who put up his bail by fleeing to the Ecuadorian embassy.

Clinton did win the popular vote by a large margin, although that's not really germane to the grandparent comment. I think the point he was trying to make is that Assange/wikileaks lost a lot of credibility during the recent U.S. election cycle by being blatantly partisan. They dressed up their DNC email leaks in bombshell controversy, but ultimately there was no great revelation - nobody was arrested, no investigations were began, etc. Of course, the damage was done by the timing and the subsequent response of the conservative media machine.

I think for a lot of moderates like myself, wikileaks has clearly hooked its wagon to the anti-NATO, anti-EU, pro-Russia, nationalist movement that elected Donald Trump. How can I trust anything they leak when they have an agenda that involves vilifying democrats and electing pro-Russia republicans?

No great revelation? The expectation of political favors in exchange for money is pretty huge. Selling Russia Uranium while accusing them of working for the other side. Citibank supplying Obamas entire cabinet.

I don't know what you think is a non issue if those are partisan to you.

Furthermore, why would you not trust a truthful source because of political motivation? That reeks of cognitive dissonance.

Please elaborate with sources - those are big claims!

I always found asking for sources on the internet kinda odd, you could have found the sources in the same number of characters as your reply.

Seems to mainly be a way to lazily dismiss people relying on their memory, this is a forum and expecting everyone to have a source handy for every belief and opinion they have is absurd.

If you actually care you're going to put your own research in anyways and not rely on the source provided by the OP.

Anyways I was curious and did the 5 mins of research for you.

> Selling Russia Uranium while accusing them of working for the other side.

Seems to be old news and not part of what was released by Wikileaks.

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-...

> Citibank supplying Obamas entire cabinet.

Evidence seems to be pretty damning. If you want to pick at the source all the pieces are out there for you to look at yourself.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-14/most-important-wiki...

Anyways I'm more concerned about the accuracy of the information than the motive for releasing it, and the accuracy doesn't seem to be in question even by the DNC.

> Wikileaks has clearly hooked its wagon to the anti-NATO, anti-EU, pro-Russia, nationalist movement that elected Donald Trump

I'm not sure they have. I think they are more on the fuck the HRC train, HRCs stance towards whistle blowers while breaking the same rules without repercussions to hide corruption might be what resulted in the unprecedented amount of information that was leaked. There are people who hate HRC.

Whether all this would have happened if the DNC presidential candidate had been someones else is debatable.

Or maybe Russia runs Wikileaks now. Sad that the most effective way Russia can manipulate our nation to provide transparency, the promise of which is the main reason I voted the way I did last election.

See Clinton's emails.

Oh wait, they've been deleted.

Seirously what was released was damning.

Wide spread media collusion, collusion with the DNC in the primaries.

I'm sure all those millions to the Clinton foundation from foreign governments was squeaky clean, cause that's exactly the history of the Clintons, squacky clean people who only collude, delete emails, take donations from foreign governments.

This is why the Democrats lost, wake up already. The truth, try to atleast learn it.

Proof of life, please.

