Pythagorean Cup: Practical Joke Chalice Overflows with Ancient Greek Humor
99percentinvisible.org
25 points
by
misnamed
3 hours ago
fsloth
1 hour ago
In respect of the greeks, this is one cheap souvenir that can actually provide timeless merriment. I have a few made of burnt clay that are souvenirs from decades ago and still there are new people who can delightfully be educated on the principles of these wonderfull devices.
