Pythagorean Cup: Practical Joke Chalice Overflows with Ancient Greek Humor (99percentinvisible.org)
25 points by misnamed 3 hours ago | 1 comment





In respect of the greeks, this is one cheap souvenir that can actually provide timeless merriment. I have a few made of burnt clay that are souvenirs from decades ago and still there are new people who can delightfully be educated on the principles of these wonderfull devices.

