Show HN: Gift ideas for makers, hackers, and learners (wanderkind.org)
6 points by sampl 3 hours ago





The idea behind this site is a good one, but the suggestions are...

Well, let us say you want to get someone a strategy game, because you know they like them. So, based on this list you give them Settlers of Catan.

Guess what? They already have that game, because it is incredibly popular.:-/

Spot checks on the Card Game, Science Fiction, and Fantasy categories yield similar results.

Hey HN,

My favorite gifts as a kid helped me build new things (legos, pocket knife, and a computer, for ex). This time of year, a lot of people want to give gifts that are just as memorable their to nieces, nephews, etc.

So I made a site of gift suggestions--it's very rough, but I would love to hear your feedback (and your ideas for gifts).

Merry Christmas :)

Sam

Nice :)

But your site displays â€” instead of —.

Merry Christmas!

