Raytracer.el: a raytracer in Emacs Lisp (github.com)
Another neat pair of raytacers that shows the performance boost from vectorization:

http://www.excamera.com/sphinx/article-ray.html

Awesome project. While going over it to figure out how it worked, I looked up the 'cl' package and noticed that it has been deprecated in favor of cl-lib. [1] Also, what license (if any) does this fall under?

[1] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/CommonLispForEmacs

I'm assuming you are asking what license cl-lib falls under.

From the top of cl-lib.el in Emacs 25.1:

  ;;; cl-lib.el --- Common Lisp extensions for Emacs  -*- lexical-binding: t -*-
  
  ;; Copyright (C) 1993, 2001-2016 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
  
  ;; Author: Dave Gillespie <daveg@synaptics.com>
  ;; Version: 1.0
  ;; Keywords: extensions
  
  ;; This file is part of GNU Emacs.
  
  ;; GNU Emacs is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify
  ;; it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by
  ;; the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or
  ;; (at your option) any later version.
  
  ;; GNU Emacs is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,
  ;; but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
  ;; MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.  See the
  ;; GNU General Public License for more details.
  
  ;; You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License
  ;; along with GNU Emacs.  If not, see <http://www.gnu.org/licenses/>.

Oh no, I meant raytracer.el. Would it fall under the GPL by default? (Does running raytracer.el within GNU Emacs count as extending it?)

Sorry, here is the license for the project:

https://github.com/burtonsamograd/emacs-jit/blob/master/COPY... (GPL v3)

I see nothing else which overrides this but I could be mistaken.

That code is so beatiful: clear, easily understandable. I don't think I've ever seen any C++ code which even comes close to this in readability. And it just flows.

Really, LISP gets way too little credit (and use) than it deserves.

