Mind as an emergent self-organizing process (qz.com)
It's kind of weird how this comes from a "scientist" instead of a philosopher. I read the article and it's basically saying this scientist guy came up with the definitive "definition" of the mind so other scientists can have a common ground to build upon.

While I understand where this is coming from, I still don't understand why a "scientist" is advertising this concept as something novel. Also I can't believe a scientist--who should know better--is trying to define this.

This debate has existed throughout human history and you could even arguably say the entire history of philosophy is to figure out the answer to this problem.

I also visited the author's book page on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Mind-Journey-Heart-Being-Human/dp/039... (of which this article is an advertorial), and just look at that cover art. This is not a "scientist" material. Really reminds me of some Eckhart Tolle stuff.

hey folks, if this is not ok i'll remove my reply. I just want to post this article I wrote on the subject a few months ago:

https://medium.com/for-for-thought-for-rainy-days/life-cause...

If anyone finds the time and mood to go over it I'd appreciate a discussion :)

You lost me at "Life causes the Heisenberg uncertainty". Actually, you lost me at least a paragraph before that, but this statement is just so flat-out wrong that I stopped reading at that point. Life has nothing to do with Heisenberg uncertainty.

Your essay in general is poorly informed and borderline incoherent. But asking for feedback on HN is perfectly OK and you should be downvoted for that. I think it is reasonable to expect people to either give you constructive feedback or STFU.

hey, thanks for replying. Yep, this is what I find hardest these days, asking for feedback. If you happen to be in a life setting where you don't have direct access to informed opinion you must risk the usual down vote of coming out of the blue asking for opinion on internet forums.

regarding the article itself I think you should try to understand I did my best stay away from the horror of the shitty "new age" quantum bullshit interpretation of the measurement problem. it is NOT my intention or idea.

my central idea is that maybe life is a property of the universe not a phenomenon, and try to construct something out of it.

I wish you'd give the perspective a chance :), beyond the annoying paragraphs, and put up with my lack of coherence as a gentle gesture towards an amateur wrestling with an extremely complicated subject.

Thanks again!

s/you should/you shouldn't/ ?

Possibly the worst article I've read about mind-body dilemma.

"the emergent self-organizing process, both embodied and relational, that regulates energy and information flow within and among us"

This definition is worthless. It has an incredibly high false-positive rate. For example, according to this, any animal would qualify as "a mind", any self-sustaining chemical reaction would qualify as "a mind", and in fact anything that sort of looks like life (key concept is "self-organizing") would qualify as "a mind".

Breaking it down:

> emergent self-organizing process

Any life, and a lot of things that probably wouldn't be counted as life. For example, gravitationally bound spherical bodies in space.

> both embodied and relational

Mumbo-jumbo, presumably meaning "both physical and abstract".

> that regulates energy and information flow

Vague bordering on meaningless. This sounds more like it's describing a transistor than a mind.

> within and among us

Completely ill-defined. Who is "us"? Is this definition impredicative, where "us" is defined over the set of minds? If so, it's useless.

It's cool if people want to spin yarn about how to define various difficult-to-quantify abstract concepts, but it's frustrating when they act as if they're talking about some sort of factual discovery they've made.

> Completely ill-defined. Who is "us"? Is this definition impredicative, where "us" is defined over the set of minds? If so, it's useless.

If you think in terms of behavior, there is the agent, the environment and some kind of reward signal to be optimized. The article "is saying" (liberally adapted by me) that behavior depends on both the agent and dynamics of the environment. Of course it does, the mind learns its values from interaction and rewards.

I don't think this definition is quite as worthless as you argue. Specifically, you've missed the meaning of "relational". By "embodied" the definition means the physical (brain and rest of body). By "relational" I believe the point is all the stuff that happens to/around/in concert with the physical body and brain. You cannot decouple the brain from the external experiences of the brain, and so the mind must be considered as the processor (the brain) as well as all of the data (stimuli/experiences) that is input and output from the processor.

This is really a little misleading.

The 'mind' is an abstraction, it does not exist in physical space, ergo, it never did exist in your 'brain' or 'anywhere else'. It does not have a 'location'. And this is without getting into tangential metaphysical issues ...

If the mind didn't have a specific location, events st any specific location could not affect it. Since they can (someone talking to me here in my house in England affects my mental state) and events at other locations cannot (unless they have a telephone or similar device relocating the sound of their voice here, if they try talking to me in China it won't affect me at all), clearly the mind has a location.

I'm not sure why you were downvoted here -- the mind-body problem isn't nearly as trivial as this article makes it sound.

I don't think the article makes the problem sound trivial. The title does, because it's the usual baitiness. We replaced it with a primary phrase from the text itself.

You lost the essence of the article by changing the title to a trite observation. The point the author is (presumably) making is a bit outrageous: that you not live just in your own brain but in the brain of the others you're related to.

I say presumably because I haven't read Siegel's book, but am extrapolating from the same thread which was woven by Hofstadter in "I am a Strange Loop". A more popular yet similar exposition of this idea is the word Ubuntu, which you can roughly grasp using the aphorism "A person is a person through other people".

The article title definitely colored my perception, thanks for replacing it.

That being said, there are parts of this article that come across as trivializing the issue:

> Mental life for an anthropologist or sociologist is profoundly social. Your thoughts, feelings, memories, attention, what you experience in this subjective world is part of mind.

Neither monists nor dualists would dispute this, but the article makes it sound like it's a sole necessary result of the dualist view. I guess I'm not being a charitable reader, but this does a disservice to both sides (and to Siegel, whose actual claim is much more nuanced than the article makes it out to be).

"mind-body problem" is indeed not trivial.

But the 'mind' does not have a location, it does not make sense describe it as 'in your head' or 'in your body' or anywhere else.

Your brain has matter/energy. It has a location.

Your mind has neither, it's a abstraction. It has no location.

If it did, you'd be able to say where it was without fuss.

You'd have to get into fancier metaphysics (i.e. non-materialist) to go too far beyond that.

