While I understand where this is coming from, I still don't understand why a "scientist" is advertising this concept as something novel. Also I can't believe a scientist--who should know better--is trying to define this.
This debate has existed throughout human history and you could even arguably say the entire history of philosophy is to figure out the answer to this problem.
I also visited the author's book page on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Mind-Journey-Heart-Being-Human/dp/039... (of which this article is an advertorial), and just look at that cover art. This is not a "scientist" material. Really reminds me of some Eckhart Tolle stuff.
https://medium.com/for-for-thought-for-rainy-days/life-cause...
If anyone finds the time and mood to go over it I'd appreciate a discussion :)
Your essay in general is poorly informed and borderline incoherent. But asking for feedback on HN is perfectly OK and you should be downvoted for that. I think it is reasonable to expect people to either give you constructive feedback or STFU.
regarding the article itself I think you should try to understand I did my best stay away from the horror of the shitty "new age" quantum bullshit interpretation of the measurement problem. it is NOT my intention or idea.
my central idea is that maybe life is a property of the universe not a phenomenon, and try to construct something out of it.
I wish you'd give the perspective a chance :), beyond the annoying paragraphs, and put up with my lack of coherence as a gentle gesture towards an amateur wrestling with an extremely complicated subject.
Thanks again!
This definition is worthless. It has an incredibly high false-positive rate. For example, according to this, any animal would qualify as "a mind", any self-sustaining chemical reaction would qualify as "a mind", and in fact anything that sort of looks like life (key concept is "self-organizing") would qualify as "a mind".
Breaking it down:
> emergent self-organizing process
Any life, and a lot of things that probably wouldn't be counted as life. For example, gravitationally bound spherical bodies in space.
> both embodied and relational
Mumbo-jumbo, presumably meaning "both physical and abstract".
> that regulates energy and information flow
Vague bordering on meaningless. This sounds more like it's describing a transistor than a mind.
> within and among us
Completely ill-defined. Who is "us"? Is this definition impredicative, where "us" is defined over the set of minds? If so, it's useless.
It's cool if people want to spin yarn about how to define various difficult-to-quantify abstract concepts, but it's frustrating when they act as if they're talking about some sort of factual discovery they've made.
If you think in terms of behavior, there is the agent, the environment and some kind of reward signal to be optimized. The article "is saying" (liberally adapted by me) that behavior depends on both the agent and dynamics of the environment. Of course it does, the mind learns its values from interaction and rewards.
The 'mind' is an abstraction, it does not exist in physical space, ergo, it never did exist in your 'brain' or 'anywhere else'. It does not have a 'location'. And this is without getting into tangential metaphysical issues ...
I say presumably because I haven't read Siegel's book, but am extrapolating from the same thread which was woven by Hofstadter in "I am a Strange Loop". A more popular yet similar exposition of this idea is the word Ubuntu, which you can roughly grasp using the aphorism "A person is a person through other people".
That being said, there are parts of this article that
come across as trivializing the issue:
> Mental life for an anthropologist or sociologist is profoundly social. Your thoughts, feelings, memories, attention, what you experience in this subjective world is part of mind.
Neither monists nor dualists would dispute this, but the article makes it sound like it's a sole necessary result of the dualist view. I guess I'm not being a charitable reader, but this does a disservice to both sides (and to Siegel, whose actual claim is much more nuanced than the article makes it out to be).
But the 'mind' does not have a location, it does not make sense describe it as 'in your head' or 'in your body' or anywhere else.
Your brain has matter/energy. It has a location.
Your mind has neither, it's a abstraction. It has no location.
If it did, you'd be able to say where it was without fuss.
You'd have to get into fancier metaphysics (i.e. non-materialist) to go too far beyond that.
