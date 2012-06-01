Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Channels in Golang (tapirgames.com)
43 points by bsg75 7 hours ago





Channels in Go turned out to be less useful than expected. The original pitch was "share by communicating, not by sharing". But in practice, large amounts of data tend not to be sent over channels. It's common to send references over channels instead, which implies sharing across goroutine boundaries. Go doesn't have strict single ownership, like Rust, so you can send something to another goroutine without the sender losing access. This creates a potential race condition. (There are checkers for detecting this at run time, but it's not a compile time error, as it is in Rust). Channels are thus equivalent to a queue module coupled to a lightweight thread system.

Go is garbage-collected, with a good concurrent garbage collector, so all this is memory safe. Mostly. Maps (Go's dictionary type) aren't concurrency-safe for performance reasons, and there's an known exploit involving slice descriptors.

Could you share some details about the exploit? This is the first I've heard of it.

There was also this article about some of the problems with Go channels: http://www.jtolds.com/writing/2016/03/go-channels-are-bad-an...

> in practice, large amounts of data tend not to be sent over channels

Can you cite a source for this, or is this your personal experience?

This is how the language works. Go doesn't have any sort of deep copying mechanism for channels to use, so if you want to send a buffer on the channel, it's on you to not reuse its slice.

Why are functions like cap, len, and close builtins instead of library functions? Is it because they have to be generic over channel types?

Because the creators won't give us generics

An alternative design that does not require generics is to make channel types implement a Channel interface, which has methods close(), len(), etc. This seems less magical, and would enable functions that act on channels as existentials.

Why generic builtins instead of a Channel interface?

To answer your question, from the Go FAQ [0]:

    Why is len a function and not a method?
    
    We debated this issue but decided implementing len and friends as functions was
    fine in practice and didn't complicate questions about the interface (in the Go
    type sense) of basic types.
Also worth noting is that debate happened in 2009 or earlier, which is 7 years ago. After that, Go 1 has been released with its promise/guarantee of compatibility [1], so changing the language is not possible. It is what is, and significant language changes can only happen in Go 2. Until then, many, many people and companies are using Go 1 with huge success and happiness and have built great things with it. In practice, I find it works really well.

[0] https://golang.org/doc/faq#methods_on_basics

[1] https://golang.org/doc/go1compat

I know it's a controversial point among users, but I think that if Generics were such a show stopper, Google would have implemented them.

Go was invented for internal Google use, and then shared with the world, and Google is an engineering company. If engineers would have rebelled, higher management probably would have done something about it.

-----

Although I don't understand why they keep fighting it. A simple style generics (Java style) shouldn't make code that ugly.

> Go was invented for internal Google use, and then shared with the world, and Google is an engineering company. If engineers would have rebelled, higher management probably would have done something about it.

Not necessarily. Go was invented for internal Google use, but most of Google's code is still in C++ and Java. New projects are often started in C++ and Java, even, as they depend on libraries written in those languages. I think this would be true even if Go were perfect; switching languages is hard. But it means you shouldn't assume Google has solved whatever problems one would encounter while implementing Google product X in Go. Or that all Google engineers believe Go is a good language; as with any large group of programmers, there are people with opposing viewpoints about the virtues of various programming languages.

Google management doesn't tend to impose top-down technical decisions such "product team X must use Go" [1] or "the Go team must add language feature X". They generally give broad direction and then trust the engineers doing the work to find the best technical approach to accomplish the task.

[1] Although you generally must stay within the handful of approved languages: C++, Java, Go, JavaScript (for frontend stuff), Python (mostly for internal stuff, and getting less socially acceptable over time). One reason for this list is that when you write a Google system in a new language, you need a bunch of support from the rest of the company to do it: build infrastructure, libraries, etc.

Generics are not a show stopper, since they already exist (built-in support) for everything the language creators care about.

Whether or not they are a show stopper for the users - well, that depends on your use case and preferences. Since show stoppers are a subjective thing. Objectively you could implement everything in Assembly or even Machine code, and people used to write rather complex programs this way.

I personally know there are a lot of types of systems I would never implement in Go if given the choice, because it would be too bothersome, and I don't like RSI. YMMV.

Do we know that Google actually uses Go extensively? AFAIK the Downloads web server is the only piece of Google publicly disclosed to be written in Go.

IIRC most of Google is C++ and Java, which both have generics.

I don't think they created the language for fun.

I read somewhere that they have a lot (I think it was in the MLOC range) of proprietary/in-house code written in go.

https://talks.golang.org/2016/applicative.slide#9

Kubernetes is written in go

Is kubernetes widely used at google?

Not widely, as far as I know. Google has two existing systems, Borg and Omega, whose ideas were distilled into Kubernetes. According to an answer on Quora in May [1], Kubernetes is only used for some things that run on the Google Cloud Platform. Some more background here [2].

[1] https://www.quora.com/Does-Google-use-the-Open-Source-Kubern...

[2] http://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=2898444

That's pretty disappointing honestly. So which container management platform is actually used at scale?

reply


Open source ones? Or did you mean internally within Google?

Kubernetes is growing in popularity. Among older systems, Mesos (with Marathon, usually) seems to be quite popular.

No, in general. Is there a solution that is actually well tested in production? I can go through the marketing spiel claiming that the solution in question is "scalable", but I'd rather see that in practice.

Kubernetes is definitely being used at scale in production.

Spotify uses Helios [1] to run their stuff. We evaluated it briefly and decided it was too limited and immature compared to Kubernetes.

Mesos + a framework such as Marathon or Aurora was the most needy choice before Kubernetes came on the scene. Mesos probably scales farther than Kubernetes in terms of pure cluster sizes, but it also depends on what framework you use on top (Mesos itself is just a scheduler). I don't know if any of them are as flexible as Kubernetes in terms of things like volume management, config/secret management and security. It's also worth pointing out that Kubernetes can run on Mesos.

[1] https://github.com/spotify/helios


In short, yes. How else would we provide scalable containerized services? Docker?? [0]

[0] Don't be silly, of course we rolled our own.

Parametric polymorphism alone is a simple yet very powerful feature, but this assessment changes drastically as soon as subtyping (which both Go and Java have) enters the picture. The combination of parametric polymorphism and subtyping creates the pesky issue of determining whether Foo<T> should be a subtype of Bar<U>.

Java-style generics are a lot of things (notably “bolted on”), but “simple” certainly isn't one of them. Wildcards are complex. F-bounded polymorphism is complex. Non-denotable types are complex.

Go doesn't have subtyping. It has coercions, which are not the same thing, and they do not lead to issues around variance.

Variance is straightforward anyway. A lot of things in Go, like the semantics of "nil" and zero values, are more complex than variance. And, as a designer, if you're worried about the complexity, just make all type parameters invariant, like C++ does. It's a bad excuse to not have generics at all.

Rust works exactly the same way as Go (coercions, no subtyping), except that there is subtyping in Rust via the region system. But Go doesn't have that. No region system, no subtyping.

I googled for a bit and didn't find anything current about Rust's region system from an implementation perspective. Is there a good place to read more in depth about design decisions, but containing less process than the RFCs and PRs?

reply


The only document I can think of outside of Niko Matsakis' blog (http://smallcultfollowing.com/babysteps/) would be https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/blob/master/src/librustc/i...

What distinction between coercion and subtyping are you making? Aren't Go structs subtypes of every interface they conform to?

And I don't think making all type parameters invariant eliminates any complexity. It just pushes it onto the user.

Go has generics, or at least parameterized types. Maps and channels are generics. Go just doesn't have user defined generics.

reply


...yet.

If anyone has a clue why this was downvoted, please clue me in. It was on topic and indicating missing information.

Yes. Same for slices & maps. Go's generic support must be built into the language.

My "aha" moment when trying to understand channels in Go was when I realized that everything about how this feature is designed comes from their answer to the question "how could we 'fix' select() in C?". In fact, pretty much every feature in Go is designed to fix some perceived flaw in C, and that's the entire philosophy behind Go. They aren't interested in language theory, or in innovating or solving problems outside of C. They were just trying to write C 2.0. Not that that's a problem, it's just, it threw me off. When it came out, I fully expected Go to be a new competitor to Java or even Python, not to C.

Go's authors didn't really set out to fix C, they wanted to fix C++ [1].

To say that channels is the answer to fixing select() ignores the fact that Go doesn't support non-blocking I/O at all. select{} only works on channels, and I/O operations are always blocking.

It seems like a bit of a missed opportunity to not let file descriptors and other data structures support select{}, much like they decided not to let "range" work for anything except built-ins. To wait on multiple sockets, you have to start a goroutine per socket and communicate via channels, even if all you want to do is service one event at a time. That's fine, it's Go's way. What I'm less happy about is that because of this design, you can't ever interrupt a blocking operation — reads in particular — other than by closing the file descriptor. That's why SetReadDeadline has to exist, to at least let you set a timeout.

[1] https://commandcenter.blogspot.com/2012/06/less-is-exponenti...

Fix for some value of fix. Go's lack of generics make the data structure offerings pitiful. Just look at heap: it's worse than c.

There is a role for a language like that, but calling it fixing c++ ignores 90% of the reasons people use c++ in the first place. In fact, id say that go reminds me most of the version of c++ that operated as a preprocessor. It's almost exactly the same template implementation!

"Fix" in quotes, really -- I don't think the Go team ever pretended they were building a replacement, although they are certainly replacing C++ for their own work. That said, if you read Rob Pike's history of Go (previous link), they were mighty surprised to discover that Go didn't really entice C++ programmers at all; the crowd that Go appealed to were Ruby and Python developers who wanted a faster language that was still expressive and fast to compile.

reply


Well, it's basically duck typed, but without type values you can assign. Doesn't surprise me much.

yes, Golang is really can be viewed as c plus. But it also absorbs many features from other languages.

Personally, I think Golang is a Java killer. I never write one line Java code since I became familiar with Go. The main reason is it is painful to maintain a Java web project, slow compiling, slow startup, large memory consuming, so many concepts (of all sorts of frameworks) to learn, etc.

While I'm sure many people will agree with you, I (respectfully) don't for a couple reasons..

Golang doesn't have the library or tooling maturity or breadth to make it a real competitor to Java in the enterprise space IMHO.

Golang lacks a package manager (and "go get" is not a real substitute when it completely shirks semantic versioning). There's no solid IDE with Golang support. Most of the web server and database tools are very low level, and while they provide the necessary features for a smaller project or if you're writing exclusively microservices, they leave a lot be desired if you're writing a run of the mill web app, or an enterprise system for batch processing (orders, transactions, email etc).

For smaller projects, most languages are better than Java for the reasons you mention (including dynamic languages like Python for example). Golang is a novel language and it definitely has a niche, but I find it right inbetween a language like Python and a "heavy" language like C#/Java.

>There's no solid IDE with Golang support

Honestly, there wasn't a solid IDE for Java for a while, and the makers of IntelliJ are working on Gogland.

However, IMHO, the only thing I miss in an IDE for Go is inline debugging (but in truth, I never used IntelliJ's refactoring tools, so I could have missed out on all the benefits of a powerful IDE).

Except for that, VSCode and nvi are all I (personally) need.

I'm not really a go person. I might go as far as saying I'm a go hater. But I feel compelled to defend it in this case. Golang is a deliberately simple language that lends itself well to inspection & tooling. For example, having special syntax for returning errors vs a more generic solution like multiple return values or returning a tuple. It feels awkward but makes detecting unhandled errors very simple.

Seems like there's decent enough tools + emacs/vim wrappers to me. In my mind this is one of the primary merits of go.

> For example, having special syntax for returning errors vs a more generic solution like multiple return values or returning a tuple.

Even if this were true (which it isn't—Go uses multiple return values for returning errors), returning a tuple would in no way make analysis harder. Detecting whether a function returns (T, err) for some T is utterly trivial.

reply


Golang supports generic multiple returns (https://gobyexample.com/multiple-return-values). It's just much more commonly used for errors (instead of try catch).

reply


The point is rather that Go occupies the same niche as Java, and does so arguably better. As such, "Java killer" means new software projects are going to increasingly favor Go over Java.

reply


And it's statically compiled.

