Go is garbage-collected, with a good concurrent garbage collector, so all this is memory safe. Mostly. Maps (Go's dictionary type) aren't concurrency-safe for performance reasons, and there's an known exploit involving slice descriptors.
There was also this article about some of the problems with Go channels: http://www.jtolds.com/writing/2016/03/go-channels-are-bad-an...
Can you cite a source for this, or is this your personal experience?
Why generic builtins instead of a Channel interface?
Why is len a function and not a method?
We debated this issue but decided implementing len and friends as functions was
fine in practice and didn't complicate questions about the interface (in the Go
type sense) of basic types.
Go was invented for internal Google use, and then shared with the world, and Google is an engineering company. If engineers would have rebelled, higher management probably would have done something about it.
Although I don't understand why they keep fighting it. A simple style generics (Java style) shouldn't make code that ugly.
Not necessarily. Go was invented for internal Google use, but most of Google's code is still in C++ and Java. New projects are often started in C++ and Java, even, as they depend on libraries written in those languages. I think this would be true even if Go were perfect; switching languages is hard. But it means you shouldn't assume Google has solved whatever problems one would encounter while implementing Google product X in Go. Or that all Google engineers believe Go is a good language; as with any large group of programmers, there are people with opposing viewpoints about the virtues of various programming languages.
Google management doesn't tend to impose top-down technical decisions such "product team X must use Go" [1] or "the Go team must add language feature X". They generally give broad direction and then trust the engineers doing the work to find the best technical approach to accomplish the task.
[1] Although you generally must stay within the handful of approved languages: C++, Java, Go, JavaScript (for frontend stuff), Python (mostly for internal stuff, and getting less socially acceptable over time). One reason for this list is that when you write a Google system in a new language, you need a bunch of support from the rest of the company to do it: build infrastructure, libraries, etc.
Whether or not they are a show stopper for the users - well, that depends on your use case and preferences. Since show stoppers are a subjective thing. Objectively you could implement everything in Assembly or even Machine code, and people used to write rather complex programs this way.
I personally know there are a lot of types of systems I would never implement in Go if given the choice, because it would be too bothersome, and I don't like RSI. YMMV.
IIRC most of Google is C++ and Java, which both have generics.
I read somewhere that they have a lot (I think it was in the MLOC range) of proprietary/in-house code written in go.
Kubernetes is growing in popularity. Among older systems, Mesos (with Marathon, usually) seems to be quite popular.
Spotify uses Helios [1] to run their stuff. We evaluated it briefly and decided it was too limited and immature compared to Kubernetes.
Mesos + a framework such as Marathon or Aurora was the most needy choice before Kubernetes came on the scene. Mesos probably scales farther than Kubernetes in terms of pure cluster sizes, but it also depends on what framework you use on top (Mesos itself is just a scheduler). I don't know if any of them are as flexible as Kubernetes in terms of things like volume management, config/secret management and security. It's also worth pointing out that Kubernetes can run on Mesos.
[0] Don't be silly, of course we rolled our own.
Java-style generics are a lot of things (notably “bolted on”), but “simple” certainly isn't one of them. Wildcards are complex. F-bounded polymorphism is complex. Non-denotable types are complex.
Variance is straightforward anyway. A lot of things in Go, like the semantics of "nil" and zero values, are more complex than variance. And, as a designer, if you're worried about the complexity, just make all type parameters invariant, like C++ does. It's a bad excuse to not have generics at all.
Rust works exactly the same way as Go (coercions, no subtyping), except that there is subtyping in Rust via the region system. But Go doesn't have that. No region system, no subtyping.
And I don't think making all type parameters invariant eliminates any complexity. It just pushes it onto the user.
To say that channels is the answer to fixing select() ignores the fact that Go doesn't support non-blocking I/O at all. select{} only works on channels, and I/O operations are always blocking.
It seems like a bit of a missed opportunity to not let file descriptors and other data structures support select{}, much like they decided not to let "range" work for anything except built-ins. To wait on multiple sockets, you have to start a goroutine per socket and communicate via channels, even if all you want to do is service one event at a time. That's fine, it's Go's way. What I'm less happy about is that because of this design, you can't ever interrupt a blocking operation — reads in particular — other than by closing the file descriptor. That's why SetReadDeadline has to exist, to at least let you set a timeout.
There is a role for a language like that, but calling it fixing c++ ignores 90% of the reasons people use c++ in the first place. In fact, id say that go reminds me most of the version of c++ that operated as a preprocessor. It's almost exactly the same template implementation!
Personally, I think Golang is a Java killer. I never write one line Java code since I became familiar with Go. The main reason is it is painful to maintain a Java web project, slow compiling, slow startup, large memory consuming, so many concepts (of all sorts of frameworks) to learn, etc.
Golang doesn't have the library or tooling maturity or breadth to make it a real competitor to Java in the enterprise space IMHO.
Golang lacks a package manager (and "go get" is not a real substitute when it completely shirks semantic versioning). There's no solid IDE with Golang support. Most of the web server and database tools are very low level, and while they provide the necessary features for a smaller project or if you're writing exclusively microservices, they leave a lot be desired if you're writing a run of the mill web app, or an enterprise system for batch processing (orders, transactions, email etc).
For smaller projects, most languages are better than Java for the reasons you mention (including dynamic languages like Python for example). Golang is a novel language and it definitely has a niche, but I find it right inbetween a language like Python and a "heavy" language like C#/Java.
Honestly, there wasn't a solid IDE for Java for a while, and the makers of IntelliJ are working on Gogland.
However, IMHO, the only thing I miss in an IDE for Go is inline debugging (but in truth, I never used IntelliJ's refactoring tools, so I could have missed out on all the benefits of a powerful IDE).
Except for that, VSCode and nvi are all I (personally) need.
Seems like there's decent enough tools + emacs/vim wrappers to me. In my mind this is one of the primary merits of go.
Even if this were true (which it isn't—Go uses multiple return values for returning errors), returning a tuple would in no way make analysis harder. Detecting whether a function returns (T, err) for some T is utterly trivial.
Golang supports generic multiple returns (https://gobyexample.com/multiple-return-values). It's just much more commonly used for errors (instead of try catch).
The point is rather that Go occupies the same niche as Java, and does so arguably better. As such, "Java killer" means new software projects are going to increasingly favor Go over Java.
