I feel the the memory model of Rust(single mutable ref or unlimited non-mutable refs) combined with the fact that there are no mutable globals(inside safe code) gives you a much easier system to reason about. I know based on inputs and outputs what could be mutated and since I know there's only one mutable reference I can trace that single ref easily.
It really feels like getting a large majority of the benefits of functional programming without sacrificing the performance and predictability we've all become accustomed to in non-functional languages.
Functional programmers had a meltdown, but I wonder if that wasn't actually a better choice.
One notable exception is Haskell, which uses pragmas to modify the language. At least these pragmas are part of the source code, but they absolutely need to be included if you want people to understand a snippet of your code. Take a look at Haskell questions on StackOverflow to see what I mean.
It's not something you want to see in an industrial strength language because it basically turns your language in factorial(n) languages, where n is the number of pragmas.
I don't see this as an issue because here it's just simply an intrinsical part of the "language". Nobody writes the core language consisting of just some ~6 primitives, everything on top is syntactic sugar and language-extension pragmas are just the same principle for the more obscure/experimental (but in no way unstable/less robust) ones.
That's the risk of reading articles like the OP, where they show you a couple functional tricks in an imperative language that inherently can't give you the whole picture. You get too limited an idea of what it means to use modern functional techniques. You simply cannot do anything approaching cutting-edge functional programming in a language like Java or JavaScript or Rust. They all lack some important aspects of what makes functional programming useful.
I'd also like to hear about "what makes functional programming useful" if you have a minute.
Specifically the "Why F#" part and within that this article
It actually kind of blew my mind (hypebole maybe). Like wow. Not only do I write less code but by language design way more issues are solved .
Kind of like static typing stops certain kinds of issues. FP solves the next level above that.
I'm not sure why no mainstream OO language addresses this.
> I'd also like to hear about "what makes functional programming useful" if you have a minute.
This is sort of a book-length topic and I'm on my phone, but a few points worth looking up are (Generalized) Algebraic Data Types, Typeclasses (in particular Functor, Foldable, Applicative, Traversable, Monad (in particular Maybe, Either, and State)), Higher Kinded Types, corecursion, the Y combinator. The gist of it is that you can do a bunch of cool stuff you wouldn't be able to do (or even think about doing) in an imperative language. For some reason we're not entirely sure of, it seems to be way easier to isolate the essence of what we're trying to accomplish when using functional programming than when using imperative programming, and therefore to automate the boring work normally associated with doing things to data, like writing loop definitions.
It's kind of like how natural functional type systems have the same derivation semantics as various logical systems, even though it's not entirely clear why that ought to be the case. We seem to have just stumbled upon an abstraction that meshes nicely with the platonic universe of useful computer programs, as opposed to an abstraction that only exists because of the particulars of how our computers work.
That's an odd claim and one I've never heard. Surely you can do everything you can with imperative programming as you can with FP, it's just that you will do it differently and, arguably, in a way that will present some downsides (e.g. lack of safety).
Also, for what it's worth, you are enumerating a list of characteristics of functional programming but you're not answering OP's question, which was: what makes FP useful?
For example, many algorithms are beautiful when expressed in a recursive manner (Fibonacci, for example) , and pretty much all languages permit one to do recursion (even old fashioned C).
But many algorithms are much more elegant when expressed through for loops. For example, if one needs to iterate through lines keeping state into account, a
for (int i =0;i<len;i++){
if(lines[i] == "a"){
i+=2;
}
}
seems much cleaner than an equivalently functional algorithm.
-----
EDIT.
I (purposefully) left out the "main" logic (as it's not really relevant to the post).
Of course in a "real" example, the code would look like:
for (int i =0;i<len;i++){
if(lines[i] == "a"){
i+=2;
} else{
parseLine(lines[i]);
}
}
The goal is to skip the line after a line starting with the letter "a".
This algorithm can, without modification, be done in a functional language. For example, consider the following Haskell:
import Control.Monad.Loops
import Control.Monad
for_ :: (Monad m) => m () -> m Bool -> m () -> m ()
for_ init guard step body =
init >>
whileM_ guard (body >> step)
loop :: [string] -> State Int ()
loop lines = for_ (put 0) (get (<(length lines))) (modify (+1)) (when (get >>= \i -> (lines!!i == "a")) (modify (+2)))
EDIT: Made for_ generic and added type signature for loop.
If you want multiple "variables" in this approach, you can define a datatype to store them:
data S = S { i :: Int ... }
I think I have seen this approach done in Haskell but cannot remember what it is called.
f = sum $ map (\x -> if x == 'a' then 2 else 0)
EDIT: Whoops, read and replied on mobile, missed the parseLine() call :/
EDIT EDIT: Looks like my code matched the parent as of when I read it, before the edit. wyager is correct that I messed up my point-free syntax
In Haskell you'd do something like:
skip [] = []
skip ("a":xs) = skip (drop 2 xs)
skip (x:xs) = x : (skip xs)
map parseLine (skip lines)
Even worse, the original author says the goal of his code is to:
> The goal is to skip the line after a line starting with the letter "a".
But he actually skips two lines after an "a". The above Haskell code makes it clear that we're skipping two lines with "drop 2".
Having said that it would've been a very simple extension to make it a recursive algorithm which includes the else case, and arguably would be clearer than the for loop solution.
But either way, you haven't done the same thing as the GP. It's not actually clear what the GP's algorithm is supposed to do, and I made the same reading mistake at first as well.
> I tend to think that as the accumulation condition gets more complicated, the for loop begins to be the clearer choice
You can just use recursion. It's very easy to translate a loop into a tight tail-recursive function in Haskell. The generated assembly code usually looks about the same.
In the most extreme case, you can just do a loop inside the State monad, which allows you to get (better defined) imperative semantics without mutability (although the compiler will often generate mutable-equivalent assembly when it sees that doing so is safe).
> This can lead to a bunch of allocation overhead for the intermediate lists
Haskell uses list fusion so this usually isn't a concern.
I transliterated the OP's example in another comment. It's a pretty straightforward recursive function of type e.g. "Int -> ByteString -> Int". Substitute ByteString with whatever constant-lookup data structure you want.
Even more than that, the compiler will actually do things like replace
map f . map g
map (f . g)
xs.foldLeft(""){ (prev, cur) => if (prev != "a" && cur != "a") parseLine(cur); cur}
xs.Aggregate("", (prev, cur) => { if (prev != "a" && cur != "a") parseLine(cur); return cur; });
I don't even buy this for most definitions of "imperative things". The only algorithms that I've ever found unwieldy in functional programming are heavily array-oriented algorithms like random shuffles. Almost everything else comes out more elegant.
for [1,2,3] $ \i -> do
counter += i
print i
Even if you move i out of the for loop, you would just get whether the list ends in "a".
Edit: Whoops, 2^31-2 is sufficient for the overflow and i's value at the end of the loop is more subtle than I gave it credit for.
It's very familiar to most of us and it is not easy to find new points of view.
You must be one of those managers who like to dabble in coding! I don't even know what you wanted to do. Is that C++? That part `lines[i] == "a"` is string comparison, right? And `len` is the amount of lines, right? I'll use a list instead.
I'd do it in C# with LINQ but I'm at my folks, so I only have an iPad. Here's the biggest Haskell program I ever wrote in my entire career:
dropTwoIf :: (Eq a) => a -> [a] -> [a]
dropTwoIf _ [] = []
dropTwoIf s (x:xs)
| s == x = dropTwoIf s (drop 1 xs)
| otherwise = x : dropTwoIf s xs
myList = [ "will pass", "will pass", "a", "will skip", "will pass", "a", "will skip", "a" ]
main = mapM_ print (dropTwoIf "a" myList)
"will pass"
"will pass"
"will pass"
EDIT: Sure, it looks bigger than the for loop, but at least it has a name (but I'm not that good at naming) and it can be put in a library and reused. I'm pretty sure I could do MUCH better if I actually knew the standard library.
EDIT 2: Huh, figured out the type.
But I'd rather use languages that have less ways to shoot myself in the foot.
You mean like a fold, the bread and butter of FP data processing?
I think you made a typo. This doesn't do anything. If that's the case, a functional formulation would have actually made it quite obvious.
But here's a way to do it in Haskell assuming you didn't make a typo.
f i xs
| i >= len xs = i
| xs ! i == 'a' = f (i+2) xs
| otherwise = f (i+1) xs
EDIT:
In response to your edit, a substantially more elegant functional approach looks like
map parse . filter (not . startsWith "a")
> map parse . filter (not . startsWith "a")
OK, so we want the following:
["x", "y", "a", "skip", "z"] -> ["x", "y", "a", "z"]
f (x:y:zs)
| ('a':_) <- x = x : f zs
| otherwise = x : f (y : zs)
f zs = zs
Or
sum(filter (lambda line: line == "a", lines)) * 2
A lot of imperative languages don't even have map or reduce; some don't even have proper first-class functions. The same argument goes the other way too.
documents = filter(pdf, folder)
summaries = map(summarise_document, documents)
Is pretty clear despite summarising a document being a complex task.
