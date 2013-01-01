Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A practical introduction to functional programming (2013) (maryrosecook.com)
145 points by tosh 7 hours ago | hide | past | web | 52 comments | favorite





This is a slight Rust tangent but I've been thinking a lot about the properties that make functional programming interesting and are called out in the article. Specifically the immutability providing an easy way to reason about functions via only inputs and outputs.

I feel the the memory model of Rust(single mutable ref or unlimited non-mutable refs) combined with the fact that there are no mutable globals(inside safe code) gives you a much easier system to reason about. I know based on inputs and outputs what could be mutated and since I know there's only one mutable reference I can trace that single ref easily.

It really feels like getting a large majority of the benefits of functional programming without sacrificing the performance and predictability we've all become accustomed to in non-functional languages.

reply


Yes, I've noticed that as well. That's why there was even a suggestion to remove `mut` - because the compiler can figure out which things should be `mut` and which shouldn't.

Functional programmers had a meltdown, but I wonder if that wasn't actually a better choice.

reply


I don't understand why, in this situation, just make it a compiler option? What are the downsides to options like this? Confusion among Rust users when perusing another code base?

reply


The downsides of compiler options that modify the language is that code can no longer be understood on its own. Most languages stay away from these for that reason.

One notable exception is Haskell, which uses pragmas to modify the language. At least these pragmas are part of the source code, but they absolutely need to be included if you want people to understand a snippet of your code. Take a look at Haskell questions on StackOverflow to see what I mean.

It's not something you want to see in an industrial strength language because it basically turns your language in factorial(n) languages, where n is the number of pragmas.

reply


> It's not something you want to see in an industrial strength language because it basically turns your language in factorial(n) languages, where n is the number of pragmas.

I don't see this as an issue because here it's just simply an intrinsical part of the "language". Nobody writes the core language consisting of just some ~6 primitives, everything on top is syntactic sugar and language-extension pragmas are just the same principle for the more obscure/experimental (but in no way unstable/less robust) ones.

reply


There's probably less opportunity to make an error when most things are immutable by default. I'm not sure if that's the case or not.

reply


Immutability is one of many advantages of functional programming. Other advantages include higher-order functions (which Rust cannot support very well with its memory model), stronger type systems (only possibly because the Lambda calculus is on much better mathematical footing than any production imperative language semantics), and better/safer state management via ADTs (which Rust has decent support for).

That's the risk of reading articles like the OP, where they show you a couple functional tricks in an imperative language that inherently can't give you the whole picture. You get too limited an idea of what it means to use modern functional techniques. You simply cannot do anything approaching cutting-edge functional programming in a language like Java or JavaScript or Rust. They all lack some important aspects of what makes functional programming useful.

reply


Can you explain why Rust "cannot support higher order functions very well?"

I'd also like to hear about "what makes functional programming useful" if you have a minute.

reply


I found this series convinced me I wish I could use FP

http://fsharpforfunandprofit.com/

Specifically the "Why F#" part and within that this article

http://fsharpforfunandprofit.com/posts/correctness-type-chec...

It actually kind of blew my mind (hypebole maybe). Like wow. Not only do I write less code but by language design way more issues are solved .

Kind of like static typing stops certain kinds of issues. FP solves the next level above that.

reply


The interesting thing to me about the FP vs OO discussion that your link highlights very well is that one of the major benefits of FP languages is the expressive type systems that, at least the oo languages I've seen completely lack.

I'm not sure why no mainstream OO language addresses this.

reply


Sure. It's just because when you're passing around functions of type (a -> b) the only fixed-size representation is every possible input/output pair, which is obviously not a good representation. Instead we use a variable-size representation in the form of code (passed around as a code pointer) and captured variables (the format of which depends on the function being passed around). Together these are called a closure. Using variable-sized closures created at runtime requires dynamic allocation, which rust allows for but does not make convenient (intentionally). Sometimes you can get around this but not always. So the kind of stuff you can do with higher-order functions in rust is more restricted and usually has extra rigamorole required for memory management. It's not that rust is doing something wrong, it's just a necessary consequence of having such excellent guarantees about allocation (or lack thereof).

> I'd also like to hear about "what makes functional programming useful" if you have a minute.

This is sort of a book-length topic and I'm on my phone, but a few points worth looking up are (Generalized) Algebraic Data Types, Typeclasses (in particular Functor, Foldable, Applicative, Traversable, Monad (in particular Maybe, Either, and State)), Higher Kinded Types, corecursion, the Y combinator. The gist of it is that you can do a bunch of cool stuff you wouldn't be able to do (or even think about doing) in an imperative language. For some reason we're not entirely sure of, it seems to be way easier to isolate the essence of what we're trying to accomplish when using functional programming than when using imperative programming, and therefore to automate the boring work normally associated with doing things to data, like writing loop definitions.

It's kind of like how natural functional type systems have the same derivation semantics as various logical systems, even though it's not entirely clear why that ought to be the case. We seem to have just stumbled upon an abstraction that meshes nicely with the platonic universe of useful computer programs, as opposed to an abstraction that only exists because of the particulars of how our computers work.

reply


> The gist of it is that you can do a bunch of cool stuff you wouldn't be able to do (or even think about doing) in an imperative language

That's an odd claim and one I've never heard. Surely you can do everything you can with imperative programming as you can with FP, it's just that you will do it differently and, arguably, in a way that will present some downsides (e.g. lack of safety).

Also, for what it's worth, you are enumerating a list of characteristics of functional programming but you're not answering OP's question, which was: what makes FP useful?

reply


Which languages do you recommend then?

reply


The thing with functional languages is that most imperative languages can "do functional things", but not vice versa.

For example, many algorithms are beautiful when expressed in a recursive manner (Fibonacci, for example) , and pretty much all languages permit one to do recursion (even old fashioned C).

But many algorithms are much more elegant when expressed through for loops. For example, if one needs to iterate through lines keeping state into account, a

for (int i =0;i<len;i++){ if(lines[i] == "a"){ i+=2; } }

seems much cleaner than an equivalently functional algorithm.

-----

EDIT.

I (purposefully) left out the "main" logic (as it's not really relevant to the post).

Of course in a "real" example, the code would look like: for (int i =0;i<len;i++){ if(lines[i] == "a"){ i+=2; } else{ parseLine(lines[i]); } }

The goal is to skip the line after a line starting with the letter "a".

reply


>for (int i =0;i<len;i++){ if(lines[i] == "a"){ i+=2; } }

This algorithm can, without modification, be done in a functional language. For example, consider the following Haskell:

  import Control.Monad.Loops 
  import Control.Monad

  for_ :: (Monad m) => m () -> m Bool -> m () -> m ()
  for_ init guard step body = 
      init >>
      whileM_ guard (body >> step)

 
  loop :: [string] -> State Int ()
  loop lines = for_ (put 0) (get (<(length lines))) (modify (+1)) (when (get >>= \i -> (lines!!i == "a")) (modify (+2)))
I did not use do notation to avoid accusations of cheating; and am defining for_ here because Haskell's standard library for loop only iterates through data-structures (like the for loop of many imperative languages). I will also admit that the Haskell version is ugly due to its verbosity (because, even though it is possible, it is not how you are supposed to do things in Haskell).

EDIT: Made for_ generic and added type signature for loop.

If you want multiple "variables" in this approach, you can define a datatype to store them:

    data S = S { i :: Int ... }
In this case, we can access i by replacing "get" with "gets i" in the above example ( "i" being an accessor function that Haskell automatically defines when we create a datatype with a field called "i"). You can imagine the generated value "i" being a more complicated datatype that can be both a getter and setter, in which case we can define "puts i" to be the analog of "gets i" and "put".

I think I have seen this approach done in Haskell but cannot remember what it is called.

reply


I could imagine the above being expressed very concisely and elegantly in a language like Haskell:

    f = sum $ map (\x -> if x == 'a' then 2 else 0)
I tend to think that as the accumulation condition gets more complicated, the for loop begins to be the clearer choice, but of course there's always a way to simplify into a number of map steps. This can lead to a bunch of allocation overhead for the intermediate lists unless iterators are used in languages where those are supported.

EDIT: Whoops, read and replied on mobile, missed the parseLine() call :/

EDIT EDIT: Looks like my code matched the parent as of when I read it, before the edit. wyager is correct that I messed up my point-free syntax

reply


Your function doesn't do the same thing his does -- his skips comparing some of the lines because he's selectively incrementing the loop counter.

reply


I think that's a perfect example of why a functional implementation is superior here. The index is being mutated in two different spots (i++ and i += 2) and it's easy to miss the fact that the i += 2 isn't just a running sum but actually impacting the future traversal.

In Haskell you'd do something like:

    skip [] = []
    skip ("a":xs) = skip (drop 2 xs)
    skip (x:xs) = x : (skip xs)
Which makes it super clear that you're skipping over items in the list. The parsing then simply becomes:

    map parseLine (skip lines)
Which is at least an order of magnitude clearer and doesn't mix a bunch of unrelated logic together.

Even worse, the original author says the goal of his code is to:

> The goal is to skip the line after a line starting with the letter "a".

But he actually skips two lines after an "a". The above Haskell code makes it clear that we're skipping two lines with "drop 2".

reply


I wrote the comment before the parent made their edit so the logic did match what it was at the time.

Having said that it would've been a very simple extension to make it a recursive algorithm which includes the else case, and arguably would be clearer than the for loop solution.

reply


His? Could be hers..

reply


I think you want to replace the "$" with a ".".

But either way, you haven't done the same thing as the GP. It's not actually clear what the GP's algorithm is supposed to do, and I made the same reading mistake at first as well.

> I tend to think that as the accumulation condition gets more complicated, the for loop begins to be the clearer choice

You can just use recursion. It's very easy to translate a loop into a tight tail-recursive function in Haskell. The generated assembly code usually looks about the same.

In the most extreme case, you can just do a loop inside the State monad, which allows you to get (better defined) imperative semantics without mutability (although the compiler will often generate mutable-equivalent assembly when it sees that doing so is safe).

> This can lead to a bunch of allocation overhead for the intermediate lists

Haskell uses list fusion so this usually isn't a concern.

I transliterated the OP's example in another comment. It's a pretty straightforward recursive function of type e.g. "Int -> ByteString -> Int". Substitute ByteString with whatever constant-lookup data structure you want.

reply


With Haskell this isn't an issue because lists are evaluated lazily, but what I was trying to get at and failed to make clear was that other languages which allow functional-like behavior can result in unnecessary allocation. For example in Python doing multiple maps/filters will allocate multiple lists unless you use the itertools versions in Python 2.7.

reply


I think the proper answer here is that Python 2.x should be treated as legacy. Python 3.x defaults to generators for maps/filters by default.

reply


> With Haskell this isn't an issue because lists are evaluated lazily

Even more than that, the compiler will actually do things like replace

    map f . map g
with

    map (f . g)
To eliminate unnecessary allocations.

reply


While I'm not a huge fan of functional programming, this can be done pretty easily with a fold. For example in Scala:

  xs.foldLeft(""){ (prev, cur) => if (prev != "a" && cur != "a") parseLine(cur); cur}
Although the result is pretty and shorter than your solution, it took me quite a while to figure out how to do it. Also, your code has a bug. You are skipping two lines after every "a". The code should be i += 1 instead of i += 2. <Insert lame joke about mutation causing bugs here.>

reply


Here's your version translated to C#:

    xs.Aggregate("", (prev, cur) => { if (prev != "a" && cur != "a") parseLine(cur); return cur; });
Working demo: https://repl.it/EwaE

reply


Most functional languages cannot do imperative things as smoothly as imperative languages, but there are very few functional languages that can't do them at all. OCaml, Haskell, and their derivatives can all do precisely what you listed above just fine. It's just a tradeoff to make one kind of programming easier at the expense of another (through perhaps not a necessary tradeoff).

reply


> Most functional languages cannot do imperative things as smoothly as imperative languages

I don't even buy this for most definitions of "imperative things". The only algorithms that I've ever found unwieldy in functional programming are heavily array-oriented algorithms like random shuffles. Almost everything else comes out more elegant.

reply


When I say "imperative things", I mean insisting on doing things in an imperative manner (for loops, mutation, etc.), not the problems themselves.

reply


When transliterating code from distributed systems papers (uncomfortably imperative) to Haskell, I had an excellent experience with Lenses and the State monad. It allows you to reproduce imperative, mutable code in functional Haskell and without mutability. The semantics are also much more restricted (in a good way) than imperative code in a real imperative language. For example, you have to specify the entire state beforehand, which prevents you from falling for ultimately unproductive temptations like global variables. You can even do for loops if you want. http://hackage.haskell.org/package/base-4.9.0.0/docs/Data-Tr...

    for [1,2,3] $ \i -> do
      counter += i 
      print i
I wrote a bit about the experience here if you're interested. It was on HN a while back. http://yager.io/Distributed/Distributed.html

reply


What does this algorithm do? As far as I can tell there's only an effect if len is wrong, or the list has length 2^31-1 and ends with a.

Even if you move i out of the for loop, you would just get whether the list ends in "a".

Edit: Whoops, 2^31-2 is sufficient for the overflow and i's value at the end of the loop is more subtle than I gave it credit for.

reply


This is a good example of the result of being inculcated into the von Neumann machine method of computing (small chunks at a time vs operating on a whole).

It's very familiar to most of us and it is not easy to find new points of view.

reply


> for (int i =0;i<len;i++){ if(lines[i] == "a"){ i+=2; } else{ parseLine(lines[i]); } }

You must be one of those managers who like to dabble in coding! I don't even know what you wanted to do. Is that C++? That part `lines[i] == "a"` is string comparison, right? And `len` is the amount of lines, right? I'll use a list instead.

I'd do it in C# with LINQ but I'm at my folks, so I only have an iPad. Here's the biggest Haskell program I ever wrote in my entire career:

    dropTwoIf :: (Eq a) => a -> [a] -> [a]
    dropTwoIf _ [] = []
    dropTwoIf s (x:xs)
      | s == x    = dropTwoIf s (drop 1 xs)
      | otherwise = x : dropTwoIf s xs

    myList = [ "will pass", "will pass", "a", "will skip", "will pass", "a", "will skip", "a" ]
    main = mapM_ print (dropTwoIf "a" myList)
Result:

    "will pass"
    "will pass"
    "will pass"
Thanks for forcing me to actually do something bigger than Hello World of fib in this Haskell thing.

EDIT: Sure, it looks bigger than the for loop, but at least it has a name (but I'm not that good at naming) and it can be put in a library and reused. I'm pretty sure I could do MUCH better if I actually knew the standard library.

EDIT 2: Huh, figured out the type.

reply


Cleaner, but there's mutation involved, which could bring side effects.

reply


Mutation could cause bugs, but so can logic mistakes cause bugs.

reply


You can shoot yourself in the foot with any language, granted.

But I'd rather use languages that have less ways to shoot myself in the foot.

reply


Logical errors can introduce bugs in any language. That doesn't mean eliminating a different class of errors isn't worthwhile.

reply


> iterate through lines keeping state into account

You mean like a fold, the bread and butter of FP data processing?

reply


> for (int i =0;i<len;i++){ if(lines[i] == "a"){ i+=2; } }

I think you made a typo. This doesn't do anything. If that's the case, a functional formulation would have actually made it quite obvious.

But here's a way to do it in Haskell assuming you didn't make a typo.

    f i xs
     | i >= len xs   = i 
     | xs ! i == 'a' = f (i+2) xs
     | otherwise     = f (i+1) xs
There is almost certainly a more elegant way to write your algorithm if I understood what you were trying to do, but here's sort of a "worst case" direct translation.

EDIT:

In response to your edit, a substantially more elegant functional approach looks like

    map parse . filter (not . startsWith "a")
I think you ironically chose a task that functional programming is particularly better for.

reply 


    > map parse . filter (not . startsWith "a")
Almost! You have to skip two lines.

reply


True. OK, let's start with the OP's goal, not his code (which appears to have been consistently incorrect, conveniently and humorously contradicting his intended point).

> The goal is to skip the line after a line starting with the letter "a".

OK, so we want the following:

    ["x", "y", "a", "skip", "z"] -> ["x", "y", "a", "z"]
Here's a non-clever but still more elegant (and correct) way:

    f (x:y:zs)
      | ('a':_) <- x = x : f zs
      | otherwise    = x : f (y : zs)
    f zs = zs
I guarantee you that there are multiple zippy one-liners that do the same thing, but I'll leave it at that for now. It's already a huge improvement, and does what it purports to!

reply 


   Or 

   sum(filter (lambda line: line == "a", lines)) * 2

reply


I misread the comment. I'm incorrect here.

reply


Not all functional languages are purely functional. (Common) Lisp can be described as a functional language, but it can do loops like those just fine.

A lot of imperative languages don't even have map or reduce; some don't even have proper first-class functions. The same argument goes the other way too.

reply


deleted, misread code

reply


I don't understand the couple other posters who are dismissing this article. it is exactly what it claims to be, a practical introduction to functional programming. I'd also like to echo poster vvanders sentiments about Rust and how it compliments the functional style. I've experienced the same feelings, although I did it while working in Swift. And for those out there asking "why is FP better", I submit that it allows for fewer ways for me to shoot myself in the foot.

reply


Discussions related to the same post 2 years back..

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8943356

reply


Functional looks good for applying x^2 to a list of numbers, but when you need to do something a little more complex, it becomes hard to put in in a single line/lambda.

reply


You decompose the complex task into separate other tasks and compose them together the same way that you would in any other paradigm. You wouldn't expect to express a complex task in a single line in an OO program for example.

documents = filter(pdf, folder)

summaries = map(summarise_document, documents)

Is pretty clear despite summarising a document being a complex task.

reply


That's fine, that's not really one of the points to functional programming.

reply


That's why one should use more than a single one-line function per program.

reply


I wasn't impressed with this the first time I read it, and my opinions haven't changed since then. A lot of the comparisons here are straw men, and a lot of the proposed solutions are unnecessarily hard to understand. I'm not going to repeat all my points, so here's a link to the previous criticism.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Python/comments/30w1bn/an_introduct...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: