Whence your reward function? (nlpers.blogspot.com)
21 points by argonaut 8 hours ago





This is an excellent article with a great point.

However, I don't think it's a bad next step to train AI's to play game.

Even though games lack several of the difficulties of real world tasks, playing them well is just beyond our current capabilities. It is good to successively solve hard problems, rather than wait for the perfect unified answer to everything thing.

Who suggested waiting, in any shape or form?

