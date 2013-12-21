Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ruby 2.4.0 Released (ruby-lang.org)
Compared to Rust, Go. The list of improvement for a yearly Ruby version is rather small. Some will argue Rust and Go are relatively new, but there are actually LOTS of low level performance improvement done within a year time frame.

Even if you compared to Python 3, the improvement is still rather small.

I know there is always the argument about the lack of resources, and Rust is being backed by Mozilla while Go is being backed by Google. But what about Python?

Exactly how much money is Mozilla spending on Rust, paying how many developers full time? Apple JS Core team is incredibly small, but they manage a B3 JIT compiler with 2 people.

How much money is needed? Matz and Tenderlove both mention they need more resources. Surely we can fund rise? With lots of successful companies using Ruby on Rails. Basecamp, Twitter, Groupon, Github, Gitlab etc. Or Ruby communities lack the compiler / JIT expert, can we hired some?

I am not trying to downplay the Ruby improvement. But I think Ruby needs more contributors. Moving to GitHub to get a higher exposure has been banned due to GitHub not being an opensoure product. But they also dislike hosting on Gitlab for some strange reason.

What do you mean moving to GitHub has been banned? This isn't it? https://github.com/ruby/ruby

Just with the python/ruby comparison

I kinda feel like the reason for that is more due to the fact that if python users want change in their language, they really need to either construct their own pre-parser and deal with a lot of potential issues, or post a change, hope it becomes a PEP, and hope it gets accepted. There is very little ways other than that

In ruby, you are enabled to fix so much more of the language to your own liking, so there is much less of a need for the main language to change.

I'm not saying that ruby isn't underfunded, just that it doesn't need to grow as fast as python does

I still love you, Ruby. I wish we spent more time together.

I was madly in love with Ruby in 2005 but now, Ruby feels like this ex girlfriend you were completely infatuated with and eventually broke up with because you were too young to pay attention to her flaws.

I appreciate that you were responding to the analogy the parent comment offered, but without concrete criticisms it comes across to me as a sort of haughtiness and an insult to those who haven't caught up or are too blind to have dumped Ruby by now. That seems especially out of place in a thread about a new version of the language.

To me, Ruby feels like this ex-girlfiend I was completely infatuated with and eventually broke up with because I was too young to pay attention to the fact that her flaws were in all the right places instead of the ones that truly matter.

Maybe you were actually too young to know how good it really was. :P

I'm very likely older than you are, so... no.

It was very good at the time. Not so much today. We've learned a lot in language design and Ruby feels very antiquated (mostly because it's dynamically typed).

And it's likely the static vs dynamic programming debate has been around longer than you coding ;).

Definitely. And it's going to be around for a long time, but just because a debate perdures doesn't mean both sides have an equal claim to the truth.

After all, there are still a lot of people who think creationism should be taught in school next to evolution.

Comparing dynamic and static programming to creationism and evolution is passive-aggressively condescending and only weakens your credibility

It's a parallel, not a comparison.

Since I never picked up ruby (I joined Python and now I'm about to pick up ruby). Curious what made you move away and what you've moved to?

It's dynamically typed, which is a deal breaker for me today. I need not just a type system but one that supports parametric polymorphism, so definitely not Ruby, Python or even Go.

Statically typed is my deal breaker. See how varied people are? :-)

You can use traits instead. I know it's different, but it probably solves your problem.

Traits are orthogonal to the dynamic/static question.

My experience has taught me that not having type annotations in a source code makes it very hard to understand and maintain that source in the long run.

Performance related:

  * Hash improvements via better locality for modern CPUs
  * #max and #min without temporary array
  * Speed up instance variable access

Regexes also had some changes which have improved our results on regex-heavy benchmarks by as much as 3x.

Nice! That's good to know.

Why was BigInt and FixNum unified into Integer? Don't they already both subclass Integer?

It seems they just made it harder to write interfaces that take advantage of machine precision integers. They didn't remove either arbitrary precision integers or machine precision integers, they just made them harder to distinguish. Why is this an improvement?

because the existence of Bignum and Fixnum is effectively an implementation detail, Float is now implemented in a similar way for example, without having corresponding Flonum and Bigfloat.

There isn't (at least I've never seen it) any reason to distinguish between the two, Fixnum wasn't the proper tool to do machine-precision integer operations either (31 bit).

Pretty cool to see a binding.pry analog moved into the standard library.

Could binding.pry/binding.irb be shortened at all? It's a mouthful.

Sure.

    require 'pry'
    module Kernel
      def debug; binding.pry; end
    end
    
    x = "hi"
    debug

Won't the binding then be your monkey patched debug method on kernel instead of where you called it from?

I was imagining more at the level of the standard library or the pry library.

Or do you recommend this monkeypatch in practice?

Interesting choice to remove `tk` from the stdlib. It always felt a little neglected in terms of documentation and maintenance, but it was nice to have a simple graphical toolkit guaranteed with the runtime.

I tried to use it, settled on Shoes instead. Tk isn't free, you still have to install OS dependencies, and it's API wasn't very Rubyish.

You'd think Ruby would be swimming in easy-to-use widget libraries. But it still isn't. Shoes fits most of my needs, though I'm still working on my workflows and tooling. It's annoying that I can't just write to the console or drop in a pry session, but I'm slowly figuring it out.

Yeah, Tk certainly isn't a pleasure to work with in Ruby. Maybe my experience was colored by the fact that it always worked out-of-the-box on my desktop (I guess the libraries were preinstalled).

I've looked at Shoes multiple times for various projects and it always looks terrific, until I remember that installing it involves downloading a 64-bit binary from a website. I've bitten the bullet before and done it, but it's an (ugly) step backwards compared to `gem` and the Qt/Gtk+ bindings that can be installed via `gem`.

Not sure why they decided to release on Christmas eve / day, but looks good.

It's defined in their (somewhat oddball) version policy: "MINOR: increased every christmas, may be API incompatible"[1]

[1]: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2013/12/21/ruby-version-po...

Because tradition. Most of the major ruby version are released on christmas day.

And it actually comes from perl, which used to announce their next big release on christmas. but it never came, and they claimed they never said which christmas, just one eventually.

I didn't know that. TIL. :-)

Because ruby was one of the gifts given to the new born king, baby Jesus.

It sure beats frankincense

Not completely sure why I was downvoted, but I'm sorry for any offense I might have (accidentally) caused

Unlike Reddit, jokes are generally not we received on Hacker News. The community prefers relevant, on-point discussion to keep a high signal to noise ratio. This isn't to say some jokes aren't tolerated, but it's best to shy away from them unless you have something really great to add.

And mir. Wtf is mir?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Myrrh

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIjBO26qjYM&t=45s

