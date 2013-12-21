Even if you compared to Python 3, the improvement is still rather small.
I know there is always the argument about the lack of resources, and Rust is being backed by Mozilla while Go is being backed by Google. But what about Python?
Exactly how much money is Mozilla spending on Rust, paying how many developers full time?
Apple JS Core team is incredibly small, but they manage a B3 JIT compiler with 2 people.
How much money is needed? Matz and Tenderlove both mention they need more resources. Surely we can fund rise? With lots of successful companies using Ruby on Rails. Basecamp, Twitter, Groupon, Github, Gitlab etc. Or Ruby communities lack the compiler / JIT expert, can we hired some?
I am not trying to downplay the Ruby improvement. But I think Ruby needs more contributors. Moving to GitHub to get a higher exposure has been banned due to GitHub not being an opensoure product. But they also dislike hosting on Gitlab for some strange reason.
reply
I kinda feel like the reason for that is more due to the fact that if python users want change in their language, they really need to either construct their own pre-parser and deal with a lot of potential issues, or post a change, hope it becomes a PEP, and hope it gets accepted. There is very little ways other than that
In ruby, you are enabled to fix so much more of the language to your own liking, so there is much less of a need for the main language to change.
I'm not saying that ruby isn't underfunded, just that it doesn't need to grow as fast as python does
It was very good at the time. Not so much today. We've learned a lot in language design and Ruby feels very antiquated (mostly because it's dynamically typed).
After all, there are still a lot of people who think creationism should be taught in school next to evolution.
My experience has taught me that not having type annotations in a source code makes it very hard to understand and maintain that source in the long run.
* Hash improvements via better locality for modern CPUs
* #max and #min without temporary array
* Speed up instance variable access
It seems they just made it harder to write interfaces that take advantage of machine precision integers. They didn't remove either arbitrary precision integers or machine precision integers, they just made them harder to distinguish. Why is this an improvement?
There isn't (at least I've never seen it) any reason to distinguish between the two, Fixnum wasn't the proper tool to do machine-precision integer operations either (31 bit).
require 'pry'
module Kernel
def debug; binding.pry; end
end
x = "hi"
debug
Or do you recommend this monkeypatch in practice?
You'd think Ruby would be swimming in easy-to-use widget libraries. But it still isn't. Shoes fits most of my needs, though I'm still working on my workflows and tooling. It's annoying that I can't just write to the console or drop in a pry session, but I'm slowly figuring it out.
I've looked at Shoes multiple times for various projects and it always looks terrific, until I remember that installing it involves downloading a 64-bit binary from a website. I've bitten the bullet before and done it, but it's an (ugly) step backwards compared to `gem` and the Qt/Gtk+ bindings that can be installed via `gem`.
[1]: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2013/12/21/ruby-version-po...
Even if you compared to Python 3, the improvement is still rather small.
I know there is always the argument about the lack of resources, and Rust is being backed by Mozilla while Go is being backed by Google. But what about Python?
Exactly how much money is Mozilla spending on Rust, paying how many developers full time? Apple JS Core team is incredibly small, but they manage a B3 JIT compiler with 2 people.
How much money is needed? Matz and Tenderlove both mention they need more resources. Surely we can fund rise? With lots of successful companies using Ruby on Rails. Basecamp, Twitter, Groupon, Github, Gitlab etc. Or Ruby communities lack the compiler / JIT expert, can we hired some?
I am not trying to downplay the Ruby improvement. But I think Ruby needs more contributors. Moving to GitHub to get a higher exposure has been banned due to GitHub not being an opensoure product. But they also dislike hosting on Gitlab for some strange reason.
reply