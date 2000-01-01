Given reverse, ++ (list concatenation) and [], it finds six laws:
xs ++ [] == xs
[] ++ xs == xs
(xs ++ ys) ++ zs == xs ++ (ys ++ zs)
reverse [] == []
reverse (reverse xs) == xs
reverse xs ++ reverse ys == reverse (ys ++ xs)
[1]: https://hackage.haskell.org/package/quickspec
reply
Granted, to an extent, my bugs probably were as simple as that. But it was as likely an emergent simplicity. Not to mention that one of my laws will be performance.
This is like showing how awesome a language is with a to-do app. Neat. Possibly educational. Mostly an exercise in how well the author knew how to write a to-do app.
http://www.cse.chalmers.se/~jomoa/papers/hipspec-atx.pdf
https://github.com/danr/hipspec
(disclosure: I have some pretty large Erlang QuickCheck models on Github)
I've just discovered generative testing due to clojure.spec. Describing specs for your data works not only to help validate data structures but can be plugged in as properties for generative testing.
After the "aha" moment it was followed by a feeling that I've wasted so much time writing specs just to validate data structures and writing specs just to see if my functions are working as they should.
This is one of the things I wish was obvious in my learning track right after vim/emacs will help you code faster.
I think my first introduction to property based testing was this video [1] from F# for fun and profit. The speaker does a great job at presenting the topic in a way that's clear and approachable. Ff you prefer text over video, on the same post there's links to other blog posts which cover the same material.
[0] https://github.com/leebyron/testcheck-js
[1] https://fsharpforfunandprofit.com/pbt/
[0] https://github.com/douglascrockford/JSCheck
(As I said, it was a skim - I'd love to be wrong!)
Given reverse, ++ (list concatenation) and [], it finds six laws:It's not perfect—it's limited to reasonably small equational laws on a small set of provided functions—but I think it's a really cool example of what's possible and even practical starting from a simple and elegant tool like QuickCheck.
[1]: https://hackage.haskell.org/package/quickspec
reply