QuickCheck: A Lightweight Tool for Random Testing of Haskell Programs (2000) [pdf] (tufts.edu)
81 points by tosh 10 hours ago | 19 comments





A fun riff on QuickCheck is QuickSpec[1], a tool that automatically generates laws (invariants) for an API and tests them with QuickCheck. The example in the documentation is pretty good:

Given reverse, ++ (list concatenation) and [], it finds six laws:

    xs ++ [] == xs
    [] ++ xs == xs
    (xs ++ ys) ++ zs == xs ++ (ys ++ zs)
    reverse [] == []
    reverse (reverse xs) == xs
    reverse xs ++ reverse ys == reverse (ys ++ xs)
It's not perfect—it's limited to reasonably small equational laws on a small set of provided functions—but I think it's a really cool example of what's possible and even practical starting from a simple and elegant tool like QuickCheck.

[1]: https://hackage.haskell.org/package/quickspec

If only my bugs were as simple as the methods reverse, concat, and index...

Granted, to an extent, my bugs probably were as simple as that. But it was as likely an emergent simplicity. Not to mention that one of my laws will be performance.

This is like showing how awesome a language is with a to-do app. Neat. Possibly educational. Mostly an exercise in how well the author knew how to write a to-do app.

And, per mbrock, you can feed that into HipSpec:

http://www.cse.chalmers.se/~jomoa/papers/hipspec-atx.pdf

https://github.com/danr/hipspec

I've been looking for a tool like QuickSpec, thank you for mentioning it.

This library does more than "random" testing: when it finds a failure, it will try to reduce the input (called "shrinking") to report a minimal example. Here are some similar tools for other languages: http://hypothesis.works/articles/quickcheck-in-every-languag...

Indeed. Beware of tools claiming to be "quickcheck for language X." Without shrinking, you've lost an invaluable part of what makes quickcheck so useful.

Go also has a version of this in the stdlib https://golang.org/pkg/testing/quick/

Yes, but the Go tool doesn't do shrinking, which is troublesome once you start building big models.

(disclosure: I have some pretty large Erlang QuickCheck models on Github)

Gopter for Go can shrink examples: https://github.com/leanovate/gopter.

This looks amazingly useful. I've been looking for a clojure-esque spec package for Go!

I'd recommend watching this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi0rHwfiX1Q to see how powerful this can be.

I've just discovered generative testing due to clojure.spec. Describing specs for your data works not only to help validate data structures but can be plugged in as properties for generative testing.

After the "aha" moment it was followed by a feeling that I've wasted so much time writing specs just to validate data structures and writing specs just to see if my functions are working as they should.

This is one of the things I wish was obvious in my learning track right after vim/emacs will help you code faster.

Since several people have posted links to quickcheck implementations in other languages, here is a comparison of implementations in many different languages: http://hypothesis.works/articles/quickcheck-in-every-languag....

In case anyone is interested, TestCheck.js [0] is a JavaScript implementation of QuickCheck. When I had last checked it out I vaguely remember thinking it was still too young to pick up. But looking over the APIs right now, it looks like its been steadily improving.

I think my first introduction to property based testing was this video [1] from F# for fun and profit. The speaker does a great job at presenting the topic in a way that's clear and approachable. Ff you prefer text over video, on the same post there's links to other blog posts which cover the same material.

[0] https://github.com/leebyron/testcheck-js

[1] https://fsharpforfunandprofit.com/pbt/

I really like Crockford's JS version, JSCheck [0].

[0] https://github.com/douglascrockford/JSCheck

At a skim, it doesn't look like it does minimization on failure? That's a big part of the value of QuickCheck.

(As I said, it was a skim - I'd love to be wrong!)

Not sure what you mean by minimization on failure, but there's a 'classifier' and 'on_fail' method that be might interwoven into the capability you're speaking of.

QuickCheck is awesome and indispensable in the Haskell world. Instead of writing a single unit test with a hard coded example case, QuickCheck allows you to describe that unit test generically and it can randomly generate unit tests of the type described, focusing on extrema etc. Very powerful.

I love the Erlang portage of QC. Really saved my life multiple times.

"Don't write tests. Generate them."

