I work for one of the FANG companies. I have been debating with myself if I should do MBA or not? I have undergraduate degree from foreign university and have 10 years of software development and leadership experience. I have been working as a Manager for last 2 years now. My case for MBA - 1) Learn management with concentration on finance, operations and technologies 2) Get a rubber stamp that I have masters from US. 3) Not have people look down on me every time I say I earned Engineering degree from India. Tbh, my engineering degree was not a diploma mill. I studied super hard and scored distinction ( a big deal in India) 4) Break into the Exec. management.Almost all execs have MBA ( and/or MS). If I don't get degree and manage to break into exec. management, I will be an outlier. Case against MBA - 1) Fees - It costs at least $150k to do MBA from a reputed school. 2) Opportunity cost - I could be doing my own SaaS app or startup or learn ML/AI if I didn't do the startup 3) Future opportunities - People look down on MBAs more and more in tech companies. Most opportunities for MBA are on on Business side with or as a product manager with cut-throat competition. 4) I personally believe Product Manager is most overrated position in tech. I personally want to earn more money, live with less stress in 40s and 50s, spread head importance of across communities in the US and globally. I don't make boatload of money right now. In fact, I am probably on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to total comp. Spending on MBA also mean that I won't be able to buy house for 2 more years. What are your thoughts? As anyone here got MBA that proved useful and made drastic change in total comp?