Understanding Neural Networks Through Deep Visualization
rasmi
10 minutes ago
This toolbox allows you to visualize what neural networks "see" at each layer, and what image patterns activate what sorts of neurons (and how). For example, in this video [1] you can see neurons that detect edges, faces, and text.
[1]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgkfIQ4IGaM
