Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Access private list metadata (hackerone.com)
2 points by AATAR 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The thing is, this endpoint shows any list as visible: true. You need some other source of truth to verify the actual value of the flag. I use /api/v2/lists/10 for this purpose, but you can look directly into the database.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: