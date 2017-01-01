Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Beginner guide to astronomy?
I'm absolute beginner with astronomy. So wanted to check whats your advice on how to get started? any thoughts on telescope models & types ? Just wanted to start a new hobby in 2017

thanks






You might check out the current humble bundle: https://www.humblebundle.com/books/astronomy-book-bundle

