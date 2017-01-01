Hacker News
Ask HN: Beginner guide to astronomy?
I'm absolute beginner with astronomy. So wanted to check whats your advice on how to get started? any thoughts on telescope models & types ? Just wanted to start a new hobby in 2017
thanks
scmoore
9 minutes ago
You might check out the current humble bundle:
https://www.humblebundle.com/books/astronomy-book-bundle
