Ask HN: Which company has the fastest hiring process?

Do you know which companies have the fastest and least painful hiring process for Software Engineers? I look at the number of interviews during the process, the length of the process, the kind of questions they ask, if I can answer these questions based on things I do everyday at work and not extra stuff I have to study before an interview, etc. Things that would highlight my experience and that wouldn't make me feel like a college student preparing for an exam at school. e.g. #1 One on-site interview of 2 hours talking about optimizing an existing Web app. e.g. #2 One day work assignment at home like building an iOS app. e.g. #3 Fixing a few bugs in a day on their existing software.