|
|Ask HN: Which company has the fastest hiring process?
|
2 points by bsvalley 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Do you know which companies have the fastest and least painful hiring process for Software Engineers? I look at the number of interviews during the process, the length of the process, the kind of questions they ask, if I can answer these questions based on things I do everyday at work and not extra stuff I have to study before an interview, etc. Things that would highlight my experience and that wouldn't make me feel like a college student preparing for an exam at school.
e.g. #1 One on-site interview of 2 hours talking about optimizing an existing Web app.
e.g. #2 One day work assignment at home like building an iOS app.
e.g. #3 Fixing a few bugs in a day on their existing software.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact