Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Sponsored Posts Blocker for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Reddit
(
chrome.google.com
)
1 point
by
wilbert_abreu
2 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
senior_james
0 minutes ago
This is like trying to beat up your dad because you don't like what he has to say..even though he is paying all of your bills and feeding/clothing you.
reply
polygot
0 minutes ago
How does this differ from something like AdBlock or uBlock?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply