Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Sponsored Posts Blocker for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Reddit (chrome.google.com)
1 point by wilbert_abreu 2 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is like trying to beat up your dad because you don't like what he has to say..even though he is paying all of your bills and feeding/clothing you.

reply


How does this differ from something like AdBlock or uBlock?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: