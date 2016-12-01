Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
World’s first solar road opens in France: It’s ridiculously expensive
(
arstechnica.com
)
3 points
by
the_mitsuhiko
11 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
calchris42
2 minutes ago
Wow. That's a really negative article. Focus is completely on the cost of a proof of concept project. What is the promised ultimate cost? (Not that promises come true or anything...)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply