|
|Ask HN: Organizing Golang and non-Golang projects?
|
1 point by rxlim 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|For many years I have organized my projects in a single directory like this:
A project regardless of programming language will get a directory under 'projects', that contains all files releated to this particular project.
|-- projects
|-- project_0
|-- project_1
|-- project_2
Some time ago I started learning Golang and have since written many utilities in it as I like it very much. Golang requires a special directory layout for all it's tools to work, and this layout is incompatible with the one I'm using.
What is the best way to organize Golang and non-Golang projects? Should I just bite the bullet and start organizing my projects by language?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact