Ask HN: Organizing Golang and non-Golang projects?

For many years I have organized my projects in a single directory like this: |-- projects |-- project_0 |-- project_1 |-- project_2 A project regardless of programming language will get a directory under 'projects', that contains all files releated to this particular project. Some time ago I started learning Golang and have since written many utilities in it as I like it very much. Golang requires a special directory layout for all it's tools to work, and this layout is incompatible with the one I'm using. What is the best way to organize Golang and non-Golang projects? Should I just bite the bullet and start organizing my projects by language?