Ask HN: Organizing Golang and non-Golang projects?
For many years I have organized my projects in a single directory like this:

  |-- projects
      |-- project_0
      |-- project_1
      |-- project_2
A project regardless of programming language will get a directory under 'projects', that contains all files releated to this particular project.

Some time ago I started learning Golang and have since written many utilities in it as I like it very much. Golang requires a special directory layout for all it's tools to work, and this layout is incompatible with the one I'm using.

What is the best way to organize Golang and non-Golang projects? Should I just bite the bullet and start organizing my projects by language?






