Ask HN: Well-written Technical Books?
Looking for recommendations on technical books that are written really well, where the form, flow, and structure – and not necessarily the content - are excellent.

Some examples that I enjoyed:

- SICP

- Discrete Mathematics and Its Applications

- K&R

- The C++ Programming Language

- Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software

- GEB

- Real-Time Rendering

- Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach

As a counter-example, some books that are considered classics or fundamental, and, in my opinion, don’t really shine in their style or structure:

- Deep Learning

- The Pragmatic Programmer

- Code Complete

- Introduction to Algorithms

There's a book series called The Best American Science and Nature Writing that I wholeheartedly recommend. Which books would you put in the shelf next to them?






