Ask HN: Well-written Technical Books?

|Looking for recommendations on technical books that are written really well, where the form, flow, and structure – and not necessarily the content - are excellent.
Some examples that I enjoyed:
- SICP
- Discrete Mathematics and Its Applications
- K&R
- The C++ Programming Language
- Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software
- GEB
- Real-Time Rendering
- Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach
As a counter-example, some books that are considered classics or fundamental, and, in my opinion, don’t really shine in their style or structure:
- Deep Learning
- The Pragmatic Programmer
- Code Complete
- Introduction to Algorithms
There's a book series called The Best American Science and Nature Writing that I wholeheartedly recommend. Which books would you put in the shelf next to them?