Ask HN: Well-written Technical Books?

Looking for recommendations on technical books that are written really well, where the form, flow, and structure – and not necessarily the content - are excellent. Some examples that I enjoyed: - SICP - Discrete Mathematics and Its Applications - K&R - The C++ Programming Language - Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software - GEB - Real-Time Rendering - Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach As a counter-example, some books that are considered classics or fundamental, and, in my opinion, don’t really shine in their style or structure: - Deep Learning - The Pragmatic Programmer - Code Complete - Introduction to Algorithms There's a book series called The Best American Science and Nature Writing that I wholeheartedly recommend. Which books would you put in the shelf next to them?