Ask HN: What Are the Best Current Methods to Delete Yourself from the Internet?

For those of us interested in dropping off the grid, what are the best current methods of removal of information from search engines and servers that host information about you, whether known by you or not? How could these methods be improved upon to increase the coverage of erasure? And what do you think the future of personal identify cleanup will look like, or will it even be possible after a certain point?
Move country, change your name, change the industry in which you work and change the hobbies in which you are interested. Change the clothes you wear and your style of haircut.
All of that is a lot easier than trying to track down all lose-ends over the internet. You won't escape state-level actors if that is your concern but you'll have some distance between your offline and online history.
