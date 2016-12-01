Hacker News
This low-cost device may be the world’s best hope against account takeovers
arstechnica.co.uk
10 points
by
anexprogrammer
2 hours ago
amelius
13 minutes ago
I'd be interested to hear how people on HN currently secure their SSH sessions with two-factor authentication.
typicalrunt
10 minutes ago
Duo:
https://duo.com
Super easy to setup and use. About $1/user/month, so fairly cheap.
amelius
5 minutes ago
Does it allow to do "nested" logins? E.g., first login from machine A to machine B, then login from machine B to machine C, while the security token is on machine A?
