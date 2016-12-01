Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This low-cost device may be the world’s best hope against account takeovers (arstechnica.co.uk)
I'd be interested to hear how people on HN currently secure their SSH sessions with two-factor authentication.

Duo: https://duo.com

Super easy to setup and use. About $1/user/month, so fairly cheap.

Does it allow to do "nested" logins? E.g., first login from machine A to machine B, then login from machine B to machine C, while the security token is on machine A?

