Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: TurboHist: Turbo Histogram Construction (github.com)
2 points by powturbo 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





1. What's the license of TurboPFor,TurboRLE ?

2. Have you tried comparing TurboPFor that with roaring bitmaps ?

3. Have you tried if it makes sense putting it in lucene (on the postings list)?

4. What forums would you suggest for low level stuff on compression,indexes,search-engine,db-engine,mechanical-sympathy ?

5. What do you work on in real-life? Or licensing the libs?

6. Is it possible to make lucene 10X+ faster and what would need to be done (in high level) ? (like what scylladb did to cassandra, like they didn't change the language but architecture explained here: http://www.scylladb.com/technology/architecture/)

7. What do you think of bing/bitfunnel using bloom-filters instead of posting-lists http://bitfunnel.org/strangeloop/ ?

8. And about http://research.microsoft.com/en-us/um/people/trishulc/paper... ? Distributing documents by 'term' instead of 'id' ?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: