Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
I Know What You Download on BitTorrent
(
iknowwhatyoudownload.com
)
4 points
by
legatus
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
legatus
1 hour ago
"In addition, the site offers a nifty spy tool where you can see what your friends are downloading, without knowing their IP-address. If someone clicks on a link you send them, their alleged download history shows up immediately, without the IP-address being exposed."[1]
[1]
https://torrentfreak.com/i-know-what-you-downloaded-on-bitto...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[1] https://torrentfreak.com/i-know-what-you-downloaded-on-bitto...
reply