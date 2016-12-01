reply
IIRC, the university called Netgear out for doing something stupid and disruptive, and Netgear stopped doing it. The second best possible scenario, I guess.
Netgear issued patches for the devices. Most people never update their server firmware, and we're talking about over 700,000 devices. The university still gets considerable traffic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NTP_server_misuse_and_abuse#NE...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NTP_server_misuse_and_abuse#NE...
> NETGEAR has donated $375,000 to the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Division of Information Technology for their help in identifying the flaw.
Although that appears to be uncited.
> I wonder if Puerto Rico has run out of its pool of IPv4 addresses. After Europe and Asia, just this month Latin America as well, have exhausted their IPv4 pools, many local ISPs have resorted to using NAT to deal with the scarcity of addresses (of course, after years procrastinating IPv6 and pretending that this day wouldn't come about). Given that the source is a Puerto Rican ISP, and one of the offending addresses from a small /21 network, it's possible that NAT is to blame. As ISP NAT increasingly becomes more prevalent, this is going to be rather touchy to deal with abuses. For is it an abuser or just several innocent users behind a NAT?
My then company wanted to give back ny doing this many years ago and it was an eye opening experience. We had troubles almost immediately with utilization and script kiddies. The company ended up only doing it for a relatively short period and ended up making contributions to projects instead
EDIT: this post was indeed from 2014. My bad then. however the same issue started again two weeks ago (~17 dec 2016).
reply