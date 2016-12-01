Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is my NTP server costing $500 per year? Part 1 (2014) (pivotal.io)
53 points by t0mas88 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





Reminds me of when Netgear decided to use the University of Wisconsin NTP servers as the default in their consumer products: http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~plonka/netgear-sntp/

The most frustrating part of things like that and the Snapchat issue is the largest abusers could probably swallow the cost of their own NTP server usage as a rounding error to their bottom line.

The university commitment to still serve the public is admirable.

How is that even legal?

Once you put an NTP server on the 'net, it's public - pretty much like most Web sites. Sure, there are reasonable expectations of decency like for anything in the Commons, but I don't think there's any legal defense against skunks at the picnic.

IIRC, the university called Netgear out for doing something stupid and disruptive, and Netgear stopped doing it. The second best possible scenario, I guess.

> Netgear stopped doing it.

Netgear issued patches for the devices. Most people never update their server firmware, and we're talking about over 700,000 devices. The university still gets considerable traffic.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NTP_server_misuse_and_abuse#NE...

Can't the university throttle non local connections ? (netgear could have provided the hardware ;)

I believe an "agreement was forged", no public details, but I might assume some money changed hands.

$350,000.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NTP_server_misuse_and_abuse#NE...

> NETGEAR has donated $375,000 to the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Division of Information Technology for their help in identifying the flaw.

Although that appears to be uncited.

I wonder if they somehow mistakenly joined their server to the region-specific pr.pool.ntp.org group[1]. At the moment, that pool exists, but has no servers in it.

So, if you were the only server in the pool, perhaps you would get a lot of Puerto Rican traffic?

[1]http://www.pool.ntp.org/zone/pr

An interesting theory in one of the comments.

> I wonder if Puerto Rico has run out of its pool of IPv4 addresses. After Europe and Asia, just this month Latin America as well, have exhausted their IPv4 pools, many local ISPs have resorted to using NAT to deal with the scarcity of addresses (of course, after years procrastinating IPv6 and pretending that this day wouldn't come about). Given that the source is a Puerto Rican ISP, and one of the offending addresses from a small /21 network, it's possible that NAT is to blame. As ISP NAT increasingly becomes more prevalent, this is going to be rather touchy to deal with abuses. For is it an abuser or just several innocent users behind a NAT?

I'm not understanding why NAT would cause it. I could see something like a misconfigured forwarding DNS cache causing it. Where it only queries pool.ntp.org once, and continues returning the result in the same order (with pivotal's ip at the top of the list) to a large number of querying clients. Then, perhaps, if there are a bunch of natted clients behind one ip? NAT, on it's own, without some other contributing factor, shouldn't cause this.

reply


NAT wouldn't cause it but hide that in fact those are many client all having the same source IP. Of course, that wouldn't explain why they observed a general increase in traffic.

Hats off to everyone contributing to public services like this.

My then company wanted to give back ny doing this many years ago and it was an eye opening experience. We had troubles almost immediately with utilization and script kiddies. The company ended up only doing it for a relatively short period and ended up making contributions to projects instead

part 2: https://blog.pivotal.io/labs/labs/ntp-server-costing-500year...

I wish he'd explained somewhere how they leapt to examining virtualized NTP clients, or what they ultimately did (since there's no part 3 that I can find).

Virtualization and time sync have had notorious problems. One ugly work around was frequent NTP polling and adjustments. NTP has a min and max poll interval, and it determines how frequently it should poll automatically based on how far it sees drift happening. If it drifts pretty fast, it will quickly gravitate to the minpoll value, which is exactly what they show in their first graph: tons of polling at the minfrequency for certain hypervisors.

I too was expecting some sort of conclusion.

... because it's hosted on the cloud and you have no amount of free bandwidth with your vps ?

Because you use AWS and they charge insane fees for outgoing bandwidth.

Could this have been the result of an NTP amplification attack? https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/TA13-088A

Article said no, because the traffic was symmetrical and not lopsided. If this had been part of an attack you'd expect to see far more outgoing bandwidth than incoming.

It was mainly due to the poorly coded snapshat program: https://news.ntppool.org/2016/12/load/

EDIT: this post was indeed from 2014. My bad then. however the same issue started again two weeks ago (~17 dec 2016).

Seems like the post was written in 2014 while the Snapchat NTP issue was more recent.

It was mainly due to Virtualbox querying every 64 seconds.

this post was from 2014, so I doubt it was this months snapchat issue

