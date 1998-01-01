Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Gun database – 100k ops/sec in IE6 on 2GB Atom CPU (github.com)
20 points by marknadal 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





"If you plan to compare Redis to something else, then it is important to evaluate the functional and technical differences, and take them in account.

- Redis is a server: all commands involve network or IPC round trips. It is meaningless to compare it to embedded data stores such as SQLite, Berkeley DB, Tokyo/Kyoto Cabinet, etc ... because the cost of most operations is primarily in network/protocol management."

https://redis.io/topics/benchmarks

It's not meaningless to compare X to Redis for a particular app in terms of performance. The choice is an architectural decision and often architectural decisions are made by non-architects based on defaults.

That's not to say that the comparison here is bad or good. But it is valid given the diversity of use cases, the complexities of the technical differences you mention, and the pressure that blogs and other media place to adopt large scale solutions for small scale applications.

Absolutely! I mention this in one of my other comments, thanks for highlighting it. The performance difference is really a matter of the cache being closer (embedded in-memory into your app), not any magical algorithms. But this is still an optimization that many people miss! And it can significantly speed up your web app.

then I'd change the title - comes across as a direct comparison to redis.

Can we please let HN be free of click bait? :(

I suggest just flagging it, as I did, it'll be off the front page soon enough.

How can I do that? Rarely comment/moderate stuff in hacker news

You need more upvotes in your account probably. And then it will show up.

I think you need 30 karma before you can flag submissions or comments.

I encourage you to act in how you see is best fit for the HN community. My two counter arguments would be:

(1) How many people on HN do you think are aware that they can get a huge performance boost by using an embedded cache rather than just relying on Redis or others? Personally I think there is merit to this point alone, most people overlook it.

(2) I linked to Redis' performance page, and even with pipelining turned on they are doing 0.5M reads/sec while gun (on the exact same type of test) is doing 25M ~ 30M on the same device (MacBook Air). So "50X" is a claim that can be backed by evidence, not link bait. If it is shocking to anybody, then that is actually why we need to talk about (1) more, to get the word/discussion out.

Look, the title was 100% click bait. The word Redis didn't even exist on the page linked. It deserved to get kicked off, as it was (certainly it wasn't just my flag that did it).

It's not a comment on your technology, architecture or approach.

But you're not sketching out a clear, 2 minute overview of what your approach is, with the pros and cons, and intended use cases. You're just throwing around random synthetic numbers, and apples to oranges comparisons. It's handwaving.

Could you please explain yourself more? I tried to address these points earlier but I must have done a bad job at communicating, I apologize. Here:

(A) There is a 2 minute summary at the bottom of the page, with the pro/cons/dangers of benchmarking. But that doesn't mean benchmarking should be ignored, it is a legitimate science.

(B) My previous comment's (2) addressed the apples/orange, it would be nice if you could explain why it is handwaving when I tried preempt that directly (to which you ignored?).

(C) There is a fair question in my previous comment's (1), which you also didn't address - would you mind answering it?

I love having conversations with people. It would be easier for me to understand what you are trying to say, though, without being accused (ad-hominem) of being handwaving. Thanks, I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Cheers!

We've updated the title from “50X Faster Than Redis, Open Source P2P Firebase”.

That's an awfully big claim. Under what conditions does it do well? What does it do badly? Where would I consider using this instead of Redis?

"Do work only once, then use centralized caching and cache updating to skip ever doing work again."

It looks like their benchmarks are particularly friendly to their cache size.

Redis is quite an awesome database, these claims here aren't to belittle Redis (it is one of the fastest out there!). Check out there performance (and make note of theirs, and mine, warnings that benchmark tests are not the end game) blog: https://redis.io/topics/benchmarks .

The biggest difference is that you still have to speak to Redis over the wire within a single machine, where Redis has it cached and replies. The (terrible terrible?) choice of JavaScript gets around this, once cached, it is directly in the app logic's memory - so you don't even have to perform any request. And that is where you get the speed gain.

Summary: GUN's caching is closer to the end result you are measuring, therefore it is faster. Not magical algorithms.

- What does GUN do badly?

Banking. Anything relating to strong consistency. GUN is an AP system which means you really shouldn't use it for anythign involving accounting, money, etc. - read more about that here: https://github.com/amark/gun/wiki/CAP-Theorem

Where should you use it instead of Redis? When you want realtime updates or graph data. There is a 10 minute guide on how to use graphs from a key/value, table or relational, or document oriented way here: https://github.com/amark/gun/wiki/graphs .

> Use PTSD (Performance Testing Speed Development) to micro-optimize your code without getting lost in micro-optimizations. More on PTSD to come in the future.

I've lost friends to suicide secondary to PTSD... Maybe we don't overload that particular initialism...

reply


Perhaps talking about PTSD without stigmatizing it is an alternative. PTSD is as much an ordinary human health condition as a torn ACL. Just less diagnosed and less treated.

reply


Absolutely. That doesn't mean it's something that we should make light of though...

This past fall a friend and colleague suffering from PTSD took his own life with a gun... You can see why I feel the joke is in poor taste.

reply


I think maybe we all experience PTSD to some degree or another. In 1998, my beloved and I did a video tape life review with her grandpa Fred. We turned on the camcorder, she said 'tell us about yourself,' and the first thing Grandpa Fred said was, 'My mother died when I was twelve and after that there was no picnic'. He was 86 at the time and it had been 74 years. He'd buried a wife and a son and the trauma of loss was still a life changing event. From time to time, I still grieve my friend who died in 1983.

My condolences on your loss and grief.

reply


I agree with this, although I know that many engineers scoff at any attempt to point out inappropriate technical names/acronyms.

And unless the dev is not a native English speaker, then I strongly suspect this was done as a little attempt at humor. For many people, it's just not funny.

I mean, absolutely use jokes like this if you want, it's your right. But then don't be surprised when people discuss the inappropriate terminology instead of your project's technical merits.

Honestly, I cringe everytime I read about gundb.

Db made in nodejs? Check.

No mention of multiprocess? Check.

No mention of persistence? Check.(lol @ s3 persistence)

All tests failing ? Check.

Optimizing if/else? Check.

Faster than redis? Check.

Store non-optimized json in disk(not sure but looks liek it)? Check.

I cringe at every page on their docs(like sharding). It just feels like the templeos situation. Upvoted for discussion though.

Actually, we turned S3 into a timeseries store that handled 100M+ messages for $10/day (over 100GB+ data, all costs for processing, storage, and backup), check out this screencast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_WqBuEA7s8 .

Master/stable branch is not failing, and we definitely don't recommend using the JSON dump in production (we have warnings about this everywhere) it is intended to make local development easier.

NodeJS is single threaded, but because GUN has a P2P/decentralized architecture it can easily sync between machines or threads and handles concurrency and conflict resolution. Check out this demo - https://youtu.be/-i-11T5ZI9o .

