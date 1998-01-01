- Redis is a server: all commands involve network or IPC round trips. It is meaningless to compare it to embedded data stores such as SQLite, Berkeley DB, Tokyo/Kyoto Cabinet, etc ... because the cost of most operations is primarily in network/protocol management."
https://redis.io/topics/benchmarks
That's not to say that the comparison here is bad or good. But it is valid given the diversity of use cases, the complexities of the technical differences you mention, and the pressure that blogs and other media place to adopt large scale solutions for small scale applications.
Can we please let HN be free of click bait? :(
(1) How many people on HN do you think are aware that they can get a huge performance boost by using an embedded cache rather than just relying on Redis or others? Personally I think there is merit to this point alone, most people overlook it.
(2) I linked to Redis' performance page, and even with pipelining turned on they are doing 0.5M reads/sec while gun (on the exact same type of test) is doing 25M ~ 30M on the same device (MacBook Air). So "50X" is a claim that can be backed by evidence, not link bait. If it is shocking to anybody, then that is actually why we need to talk about (1) more, to get the word/discussion out.
It's not a comment on your technology, architecture or approach.
But you're not sketching out a clear, 2 minute overview of what your approach is, with the pros and cons, and intended use cases. You're just throwing around random synthetic numbers, and apples to oranges comparisons. It's handwaving.
(A) There is a 2 minute summary at the bottom of the page, with the pro/cons/dangers of benchmarking. But that doesn't mean benchmarking should be ignored, it is a legitimate science.
(B) My previous comment's (2) addressed the apples/orange, it would be nice if you could explain why it is handwaving when I tried preempt that directly (to which you ignored?).
(C) There is a fair question in my previous comment's (1), which you also didn't address - would you mind answering it?
I love having conversations with people. It would be easier for me to understand what you are trying to say, though, without being accused (ad-hominem) of being handwaving. Thanks, I look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Cheers!
It looks like their benchmarks are particularly friendly to their cache size.
The biggest difference is that you still have to speak to Redis over the wire within a single machine, where Redis has it cached and replies. The (terrible terrible?) choice of JavaScript gets around this, once cached, it is directly in the app logic's memory - so you don't even have to perform any request. And that is where you get the speed gain.
Summary: GUN's caching is closer to the end result you are measuring, therefore it is faster. Not magical algorithms.
- What does GUN do badly?
Banking. Anything relating to strong consistency. GUN is an AP system which means you really shouldn't use it for anythign involving accounting, money, etc. - read more about that here: https://github.com/amark/gun/wiki/CAP-Theorem
Where should you use it instead of Redis? When you want realtime updates or graph data. There is a 10 minute guide on how to use graphs from a key/value, table or relational, or document oriented way here: https://github.com/amark/gun/wiki/graphs .
I've lost friends to suicide secondary to PTSD... Maybe we don't overload that particular initialism...
This past fall a friend and colleague suffering from PTSD took his own life with a gun... You can see why I feel the joke is in poor taste.
My condolences on your loss and grief.
And unless the dev is not a native English speaker, then I strongly suspect this was done as a little attempt at humor. For many people, it's just not funny.
I mean, absolutely use jokes like this if you want, it's your right. But then don't be surprised when people discuss the inappropriate terminology instead of your project's technical merits.
Db made in nodejs? Check.
No mention of multiprocess? Check.
No mention of persistence? Check.(lol @ s3 persistence)
All tests failing ? Check.
Optimizing if/else? Check.
Faster than redis? Check.
Store non-optimized json in disk(not sure but looks liek it)? Check.
I cringe at every page on their docs(like sharding). It just feels like the templeos situation. Upvoted for discussion though.
Master/stable branch is not failing, and we definitely don't recommend using the JSON dump in production (we have warnings about this everywhere) it is intended to make local development easier.
NodeJS is single threaded, but because GUN has a P2P/decentralized architecture it can easily sync between machines or threads and handles concurrency and conflict resolution. Check out this demo - https://youtu.be/-i-11T5ZI9o .
