This is a really simple proof-of-concept for something I've often wished to be able to use myself. Among other things, I've often felt that prerequisite and "read alongside" lists (ideally based on (topic, sophistication) pairs instead of being specific books as it currently is) would be great to have when you're reading something technical. The about page[0] goes into more detail on this.
Please consider adding any documents you frequently refer to to the list: I've seen searches for, among other things, neural networks, modular forms, type theory, von Neumann algebras, and probability in my logs!
Contributions to the code[1] are welcome too! :)
This has also been posted[2] to /r/math on reddit.
[-1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13245427
[0]: https://refinator.herokuapp.com/about
[1]: https://github.com/mrkgnao/refinator
[2]: https://www.reddit.com/r/math/comments/5jx53e/refinator_lets...
