Show HN: Refinator, online lecture notes and PDFs with prerequisite lists (refinator.herokuapp.com)
7 points by mrkgnao 3 hours ago





I haven't worked on this in a few months, so I figured I'd just show off the current state of the project since I'm unlikely to be able to work on it in the next couple of months (since I'm in my last few months of high school, and I'll have a lot of exams and such things to deal with). I posted this yesterday[-1], but it didn't get much attention so I figured I'd try one more time.

This is a really simple proof-of-concept for something I've often wished to be able to use myself. Among other things, I've often felt that prerequisite and "read alongside" lists (ideally based on (topic, sophistication) pairs instead of being specific books as it currently is) would be great to have when you're reading something technical. The about page[0] goes into more detail on this.

Please consider adding any documents you frequently refer to to the list: I've seen searches for, among other things, neural networks, modular forms, type theory, von Neumann algebras, and probability in my logs!

Contributions to the code[1] are welcome too! :)

This has also been posted[2] to /r/math on reddit.

--

[-1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13245427

[0]: https://refinator.herokuapp.com/about

[1]: https://github.com/mrkgnao/refinator

[2]: https://www.reddit.com/r/math/comments/5jx53e/refinator_lets...

