Cyanogen services shutting down (cyngn.com)
Cyanogen services shutting down (cyngn.com)
68 points by robin_reala 3 hours ago | 22 comments





To avoid confusion, CynagenMod will still be available, but I don't know how long it can continue without Cyanogen Inc. Cyanogen Inc. is what is shutting down.

But this probably means no more OTA updates for current OnePlus's

For the record, Cyanogenmod existed for 4 years before cyanogen inc. We will have a short transition period as 'inc' shuts down and cyanogenmod is rebranded, but cyanogen himself says he is happy to rebrand (https://twitter.com/cyanogen/status/804890637505966081)

I don't know much about the team behind Cyanogen, i just know i love it and don't want it to die but it looks like management is starting to make some silly calls. I'm definitely getting that abandon ship feeling I've learned to trust over the years. Are there similar projects worth looking into? Ill go back to my Nokia 8210 before i go back to vendor controlled Android.

I have had CyanogenMod on my phones for the past few years of nightlies. I am sad they are dissolving. Other roms I liked:

http://en.miui.com has some nice UX

http://paranoidandroid.co is nice if you want security

http://aokp.co has been around for years and stays cutting edge

As you've been using nightly builds, you haven't been using Cyanogen, but been running Cyanogenmod. CyanogenOS is closed source fork of Cyanogenmod. Available for only certain devices. That means that Cyanogenmod is actually a good alternative to Cyanogen

Ah, correct. I have been using Cyanogenmod, not CyanogenOS. I will update my post.

OnePlus phones haven't used Cyanogen in a while. They run OnePlus' skin, OxygenOS.

Just to clarify, OnePlus is completely unaffected by this? I've been considering buying a ONePlus recently which is why I ask.

Some of us still have the earlier models that do. (Although it seems they now ship Oxygen backports for the One)

The only model released with CyanogenOS was OnePlus One.

OxygenOS is actually base on AOSP base. It's not just a skin. It's an Android flavour built from scratch

and unlike CM (unsure about COS) they do not transparently provide any of their patches to the Android components or other non-vendor-NDA addons that they include in their image.

that isn't exclusive to OP, though, of course - every other vendor I can imagine does the exact same to any non-hardware customizations they apply to the OS.

So the OnePlus team took away the Paranoid Android team and now CM too. I understand the difference between CynaogenMod and Cynaogen. But cyanogen is the only popular AOSP fork on which a huge number of AOKP projects are based. This would have a massive effect on the xda community.

But I guess this gives more space for the new OSs like Sailfish, nextbit Etc.

Also in IMHO, AOSP was useful majorly because of CM. Even though this decision might not close CM. It's affect on the self hacking Android community would be interesting

Here are some prior details on what is going on with the company: http://www.androidpolice.com/2016/12/01/steve-kondik-blames-...

"As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally."

It doesn't say very much, does this mean that CyanogenMod will no longer be available? Or just the nightly build service will stop, therefore actual releases will still be available?

The speculation is that the name and logo all belonged to the company, so apparently most/all the devs are upping and leaving with the open source portions of the code and rebranding as Lineage OS.

The domain is registered, github organisation created and currently tracking with CM's repos, and the channels are registered on freenode.

I'm mainly hoping that there'll be someone willing to pay for all the build hosts tracking the mainline repositories and churning out 'known-clean' builds for all the 'officially-supported' devices.

Android is a beast to build by hand.

Looks like they were going after a solid market but failed to execute. This happens all the time. Pity though, could have been a great company and product.

Didn't Microsoft want to buy this company in the past?

Afaik, they have them some cash, announced partnership: the very next 'security' update for my OPO , when I dug deeper, had Cortana and other MS bloatware.

The last two times I bought a smartphone, I deliberately chose a slightly older model that was proven to be fully supported by Cyanogenmod. I never even bothered to explore the stock ROM on those phones. I rooted them and installed Cyanogenmod as soon as I confirmed that the hardware was working.

I'm planning to get a new phone sometime in the next 6 months, but I don't plan to check for Cyanogenmod compatibility this time. I have no idea what's going on with that company these days. The future of Cyanogenmod seems to be getting more uncertain and less open every time I hear an announcement like this.

We have no need for the Year of Linux on the Desktop anymore, because Linux on the Phone already commands a very large market share. Unfortunately, every year the Android ecosystem feels less like the Linux I know and love, and more like just another proprietary platform. I hope I'm wrong. I hope Cyanogenmod and other Android forks thrive. But in the meantime, I'll have to use a non-Cyanogenmod phone.

Sir, you are unfortunately misinterpreting the article. Cyanogen does not equal Cyanogenmod. CyanogenOS is a Cyanogenmod fork with added binaries and Microsoft apps added by default. It's available and maintained only for a certain amount of devices. This news doesn't have any connection whatsoever to the open-source project named Cyanogenmod

