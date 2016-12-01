But this probably means no more OTA updates for current OnePlus's
reply
http://en.miui.com has some nice UX
http://paranoidandroid.co is nice if you want security
http://aokp.co has been around for years and stays cutting edge
that isn't exclusive to OP, though, of course - every other vendor I can imagine does the exact same to any non-hardware customizations they apply to the OS.
But I guess this gives more space for the new OSs like Sailfish, nextbit Etc.
Also in IMHO, AOSP was useful majorly because of CM. Even though this decision might not close CM. It's affect on the self hacking Android community would be interesting
It doesn't say very much, does this mean that CyanogenMod will no longer be available? Or just the nightly build service will stop, therefore actual releases will still be available?
The domain is registered, github organisation created and currently tracking with CM's repos, and the channels are registered on freenode.
Android is a beast to build by hand.
I'm planning to get a new phone sometime in the next 6 months, but I don't plan to check for Cyanogenmod compatibility this time. I have no idea what's going on with that company these days. The future of Cyanogenmod seems to be getting more uncertain and less open every time I hear an announcement like this.
We have no need for the Year of Linux on the Desktop anymore, because Linux on the Phone already commands a very large market share. Unfortunately, every year the Android ecosystem feels less like the Linux I know and love, and more like just another proprietary platform. I hope I'm wrong. I hope Cyanogenmod and other Android forks thrive. But in the meantime, I'll have to use a non-Cyanogenmod phone.
But this probably means no more OTA updates for current OnePlus's
reply