Upside: Dodges nearly all forms of NAT and most content filters so long as the server's Tor Browser is set to use only port 443. You can just pop it open in any random coffee shop and get busy.
I would love to see an upload feature for the client so that the remote users can return files to the server.
(1) You can help fix this. If you plan to make use of a service like this, please consider running a relay node at the same time. This is not risky like running an exit and directly helps services like this run better.
reply
Upside: Dodges nearly all forms of NAT and most content filters so long as the server's Tor Browser is set to use only port 443. You can just pop it open in any random coffee shop and get busy.
I would love to see an upload feature for the client so that the remote users can return files to the server.
(1) You can help fix this. If you plan to make use of a service like this, please consider running a relay node at the same time. This is not risky like running an exit and directly helps services like this run better.
reply