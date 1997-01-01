Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Scientist and Engineer's Guide to Digital Signal Processing (1997) (dspguide.com)
159 points by kimburgess 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 35 comments | favorite





I would be interested in knowing how it compares to Practical Signal Processing (https://www.amazon.com/Practical-Signal-Processing-Mark-Owen...)

Or Richard Lyons book:

https://www.amazon.com/Understanding-Digital-Signal-Processi...

for one, it's free

If you want to practice your newly acquired DSP skills, you should check out AudioKit http://audiokit.io/ https://github.com/audiokit/AudioKit an audio synthesis and processing framework for (mac|i|tv)OS.

GNU Radio as well:

http://gnuradio.org

Looks promising, shame it's only available for Apple devices.

The JACK Audio Connection Kit offers a cross-platform audio API; see their comparison section for differences: http://www.jackaudio.org/faq/comparing_jack.html#macos--ando...

A question for NN experts: How much of the materials in this chapter is relevant to today's state of art?

http://www.dspguide.com/CH26.PDF

I'm sure this book is fantastic but please, please ask someone (maybe some design students, they always need good, live briefs) to design you a better cover if you're writing an open access book like this. It might be the distant graphic designer in me but it helps to have something at least bit prettier to draw people in.

I imagine what is considered an "enticing" cover for a book aimed at scientists and engineers has changed a bit between 1997 (when this was published) and now.

If someone needs a cover to draw them in then the chances are the book isn't for them. Books like this require effort from the reader in order to internalise the information contained within the book, even if the cover is prettier that's not going to be enough to provide motivation to get through the book.

You only need someone to buy your book, you don't need them to read it ;)

This is a fantastic book. As a Software Engineer with little background in DSP, this book has been invaluable in tackling DSP-related projects that have come up at my current job. Really pragmatic approach to the subject matter, which I've found can easily be lost in other texts.

What projects?

Primarily those involving frequency analysis and smoothing via bandpass filters of time domain (audio) signals

Is this even still relevant though? I had a DSP textbook in college back in the 1980s.

Digital Signal Processing is a fundamental field in electronics and always will be as long as we have any form of electronic communication or signals. Most modern active electronics parts (even many power converters!) fall under either analog or digital signal processing so it's a core field of study. Technically, your CPU is just a power hungy multipurpose DSP but we don't refer to them as such to maintain precision in the jargon.

Proper DSP chips are highly specialized processors just like GPUs except they contain lots of silicon for low latency and low power math. Your wifi or cellular radios, for example, are highly specialized DSP chips that only deal with a few protocols.

Hmm not sure what you mean by relevant here. I'll take a crack at my interpretation: Is DSP still relevant - undoubtedly yes. Is the book still relevant? Because it focuses on the underlying theory and concepts and not so much on language specific implementations, I'd say yes to that as well.

HELL YES!

DSP is the ghost that haunted me in school. I took it in undergrad and just tanked. Being the stubborn person I am, I tried again in grad school and barely got by.

I couldn't figure out why I struggled so much. It always felt so abstract.

Probably because they shoved Z-transforms down your throat instead of focusing on the concepts. Filtering, correlation, convolution, are easier to understand in the discrete domain. It's a shame DSP is not taught prior to classical signals & systems courses. Instead it's taught as an extension to analog signal processing, at least in EE school.

Wavelet theory was an active area of research in mathematics when this book was first published, but I'm unable to find any mention of the use of wavelets in the book's table of contents.

In terms of an introductory DSP guide, wavelets aren't all that fundamental compared to eg filters, impulse/frequency responses, and the DFT, unless you're working specifically with something like image compression.

Aren't wavelets analogous to the fourier transform. Wouldn't that mean it would be a fundamental aspect of DSP these days?

True, the Fourier transform can be viewed as a specialization of wavelet transforms, so in that sense wavelets are fundamental. Like many mathematical subjects the specialization is treated before some historical generalization in educational contexts (if the generalization is ever discussed, as it doesn't seem to be here). Practically speaking, while wavelet theory is fascinating, you can get plenty of DSP done without knowing it; but not having some understanding of the DFT is crippling.

There is actually a similarly written book for wavelets. Conceptual Wavelets in Digital Signal Processing http://a.co/5rspz0i

I think I've known this website even before I joined university (before 2000)

A good reference

Whoa I didn't know about Benford's Law! That is wild.

Too bad DSP is dead. No one is going to study it, compressive sensing has underdelivered and now talented EE undergrads are going into Machine Learning.

I am sincerly confused buy this comment. Are you implying DSP & machine learning are not complementary? Don't you need and understanding of DSP in order to extract features that can be used to perform machine learning?

Yes, they are independent and complementary. GP has no idea what they're talking about.

(I use both DSP and ML heavily for my audio analysis projects.)

Not with a neural network...

My passion/hobby project is to assembly music procedurally with NN. I really cant see a NN being able to extract much meaningfully without billions of perfectly annotated training sets (i dont think they exisit) The only success i've experienced is to first extract features from the amplitues via FFT. From there i can get information like pitches and feed those features into a NN. If i had a large enough training set i would certainly try feeding in raw amplitudes but i have my doubts.

This comment makes no sense, DSP is a core discipline in both hardware and software.

DSP's always going to be needed when dealing with data coming from the real world.

