Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Usenet Computer YArchive (yarchive.net)
61 points by haimez 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





I really miss USENET of the good ol' days (pre-AOL escaping its garden) .. it was one of the most vivid and energising resources on the Internet. I guess its still out there, ticking away, but I haven't personally fired up an nntp reader in years.

I would, though, if there were to be some sort of USENET revival. Actually I guess there is no reason not to .. but last time I checked, it seemed pretty dead.

These days, sites like HN and reddit seem to fill the need - at least, its possible to get a similar vibe. But I wonder if there will ever be a case for the revival of the whole nntp distribution mechanism - or if its more feasible to use the same set of technologies for lesser, more local, kinds of content distribution.

reply


The D language uses NNTP based forums:

http://forum.dlang.org/

What you're seeing there is a web interface to NNTP. You can also use any newsreader to participate in the forums. (I usually use Thunderbird.)

reply


POVray does this too, but it's not part of UUnet, just a self hosted nttp group.

reply


http://xach.com/naggum/articles/ and http://xach.com/rpw3/articles/, for people interested in Lisp.

reply


For anyone not immediately understanding what this website does...

"These are articles I've saved from Usenet newsgroups (and a few from web forums). The vast majority of these articles were posted by people who have a well-deserved reputation for a high level of accuracy."

reply


These appear to be from the 1990s mainly. They are very good but there was a lot of good stuff from the late 80s as well - many happy memories of reading posts by from John Mashey, Eugene Miya and Henry Spencer etc.

On an side, I understand that Vernor Vinge's book A Fire Upon the Deep was inspired in part by the Usenet of the 80s.

reply


Another archive of Usenet:

http://olduse.net/

reply


One of my favorite sites, I got his permission years ago to keep a mirror.

reply


I wonder if this isn't already covered by archive.org ... (And if not, why not? They collect so many other things.)

reply


Norman Yarvin's contribution is to pull these good articles out of years of discussions which he followed, usually taking them out of threads with many comments and varying subjects, and to present them sorted by subject matter. It would take a huge amount of effort to duplicate that. Sure, you could find these articles with a search on some archive, but they would be found among thousands of hits of, putting it very mildly, rather lower value. Yarchive is a very valuable site.

reply


Usenet archives used to be covered by Google Groups, I assume they dropped it when being good was no longer paramount.

reply


No, Groups still contains USENET archives, ported from the DejaNews acquisition, I believe. I have searched for my earliest posts as a first year undergraduate in 1991 and they are all there, for instance.

reply


That's very good to hear. It pains me to not being able to access archives.

reply


Does this similar to http://textfiles.com/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: