I would, though, if there were to be some sort of USENET revival. Actually I guess there is no reason not to .. but last time I checked, it seemed pretty dead.
These days, sites like HN and reddit seem to fill the need - at least, its possible to get a similar vibe. But I wonder if there will ever be a case for the revival of the whole nntp distribution mechanism - or if its more feasible to use the same set of technologies for lesser, more local, kinds of content distribution.
http://forum.dlang.org/
What you're seeing there is a web interface to NNTP. You can also use any newsreader to participate in the forums. (I usually use Thunderbird.)
"These are articles I've saved from Usenet newsgroups (and a few from web forums). The vast majority of these articles were posted by people who have a well-deserved reputation for a high level of accuracy."
On an side, I understand that Vernor Vinge's book A Fire Upon the Deep was inspired in part by the Usenet of the 80s.
http://olduse.net/
