Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Teaching Deep Convolutional Neural Networks to Play Go [pdf]
(
semanticscholar.org
)
29 points
by
lainon
9 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
lainon
7 hours ago
Wups, I've just noticed myself that this is a repost:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8753347
reply
zump
4 hours ago
The first comment of that thread predicted AlphaGo! :O
reply
gwern
4 hours ago
Well, so does this paper. Many people, myself included, thought the next step was a CNN+MCTS, because it was the obvious next step. It was doing it
well
and getting it all the way to superhuman quality (along with reinforcement learning/self-play) that made AlphaGo so important.
reply
dontreact
4 hours ago
Biggest fundamental difference: no policy network learned via reinforcement learning. AlphaGo = MCTS + Value network + (Policy network). I think that that piece is pretty important and is what allowed AlphaGo to improve so much with self-play.
reply
rocqua
2 hours ago
Aparantly, just the policy network of alpha go plays at a decent level (around 1kyu - 1Dan IIRC).
Alphago started with the policy network and later build the rest around that.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply