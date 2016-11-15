> Perhaps I am the one who possesses the face image of the most boss in the world. I must have it more than his parents.
:)
I've been learning Japanese and studied in Japan for a while and it is fascinating to see this:
> When you are working, you have browsed information that is not relevant to your work, haven’t you?
I don't know enough Japanese to translate half of it, but that kind of negative question termination is really characteristic from the language: "masenka?" (ませんか？) or even "sou desuka?" (そうですか？) as a reply.
The interesting thing is that you can see the progress depending on the English level of the person, as Japanese people who are more fluent in English will first translate it into "right?". Even more fluent people will leave the sentence open-ended like it's missing something as they realize it's not so natural in English but still haven't totally switched over.
Note: I'm Spanish and it's also funny to catch myself saying some of these different things as well.
In a way, it's like porting a program, from one language which supports ternary operations, to a language that does not have ternary operations - and having to manually write out the ternary operation as an if-then-else statement.
I find it exciting to figure out someone's native language, or to understand the phrase in the original language before translation.
A Spaniard asked me once to give me the "carpet", which made no sense in the context. He meant to say "file folder" ("la carpeta" in Spanish), hoping the Normans had brought the equivalent French word to England and save him a lookup in the dictionary.
Danish has "sprog" which sounds a lot funnier if you say it "in English". In Danish it sounds quite similar to språk -- just soften everything until it turns into a mush of vowels.
[1] For people not versed in Scandiwegian, there's this tradition of "å" -> "aa", "æ" -> "ae", "ø/ö" -> "oe" from the olden days... which is surprisingly useful even in these days of (one would hope) "pervasive" Unicode. :)
That's just the way I see it. Someone correct me if I'm wrong and this sort of thing is normal.
If you doing creative work or any work that requires thinking you also need mental breaks.
Reddit and YouTube also have plenty of work related material.
And lastly most people in the tech sector are not hourly employees we have global contracts where they are legal for a reason; if I'm staying an extra hour or opening my laptop over the weekend because that's when I got some inspiration or finally cam up with a solution I see no problem if I want to read the news for 15 min at 10am in the morning.
Some bad employers think this means arse-on-chair for that hour. They may go as far to time loo breaks.
Some better employers recognise that employees, and thus the work they produce benefit from some flexibility.
But, I think obviously, employers can't allow completely free use of their computer network. They need to defend against malware and they need to protect their data. They also need to stop people watching porn in open plan offices.
But seriously I agree with you 100%. In my experience if a manager is one of those time-nazi types then they are more than likely the biggest waste of time and money for the company themselves and they just want to deflect attention.
Companies that want to treat employees like children should expect their employees to then act like children. Want an adult? Fucking treat them like one.
Sidenote : don't desk Webcams have a recording red light?
One of my colleagues took exception to this when he came in about ten minutes earlier than I (not that he could tell it was using the camera, or even what it was doing) that he thought it a great idea to rip the camera out of the pi by the ribbon and pull the SD card out when it was on.
When I discovered the smashed up pi in the morning, I asked who broke my pi and explained that I was capturing a time lapse of the window. He told me I should have asked permission before recording people in the office.
My initial reaction was to have a go at him, tell him he was responsible for any costs, tell him that he was overreacting and that he is in a room with literally 45 laptop cameras pointing at him daily, but he remained resolute that he was in the right and I was some kind of perv.
The only image my pi camera captured that wasn't the window was a single frame of his angry face as he ripped apart the delicate ribbons and wires plugged into the pi.
That job was pretty bad in most respects, and I finally got out of it to go contract professionally, but there are a few bad memories that linger.
I supposed the application wouldn't do me any good: working at a place like that, I'd sooner fire myself!
I get it, people need downtime every now and then. How about doing something that's different, but still benefits the company?
Maybe I'm just getting old, but it really bothers me how much I see coworkers on Facebook, or worse, especially as most of them are the ones who barely put in an 8hr day.
Voila - you now have a fun-free workplace.
That should be everyone.
In which case, this is actually a much easier problem to solve since all you need to do is detect any motion (instead of all this convoluted--although hilarious--deep learning task).
This is like the story where some government tried to come up with a super high-tech pen that works in the space (because regular pens don't work in zero gravity environment) when the final answer was just a pencil.
So the lesson here is: there are many ways to solve a problem, and if you don't know what problem you're trying to solve and you don't know your customer well enough, you will end up wasting a lot of resource doing something totally unnecessary. (But it was a fun blog post! Kudos for that)
The debris from a broken pencil or from sharpening one is a real hazard in space. Pens that work in zero gravity were privately developed by the Fisher Pen Company and bought by both NASA and the Soviets for a very reasonable price.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Writing_in_space
from:https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-n...
"Originally, NASA astronauts, like the Soviet cosmonauts, used pencils, according to NASA historians. In fact, NASA ordered 34 mechanical pencils from Houston's Tycam Engineering Manufacturing, Inc., in 1965. They paid $4,382.50 or $128.89 per pencil. When these prices became public, there was an outcry and NASA scrambled to find something cheaper for the astronauts to use.
Pencils may not have been the best choice anyway. The tips flaked and broke off, drifting in microgravity where they could potentially harm an astronaut or equipment. And pencils are flammable--a quality NASA wanted to avoid in onboard objects after the Apollo 1 fire."
