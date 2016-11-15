Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Deep Learning Enables You to Hide Screen When Your Boss Is Approaching (ahogrammer.com)
235 points by kawera 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 74 comments | favorite





As a linguist, I really appreciate reading/hearing people write/speak in a non-Native language, as the constructions are really interesting, and while I don't intend to laugh at anyone, sometimes amusing:

> Perhaps I am the one who possesses the face image of the most boss in the world. I must have it more than his parents.

:)

reply


This is from a Japanese-speaking person most likely. Besides the small note with two Japanese characters (ヽ(‘ ∇‘ )ノ ﾜｰｲ”), you can see some strings it in the screenshot.

I've been learning Japanese and studied in Japan for a while and it is fascinating to see this:

> When you are working, you have browsed information that is not relevant to your work, haven’t you?

I don't know enough Japanese to translate half of it, but that kind of negative question termination is really characteristic from the language: "masenka?" (ませんか？) or even "sou desuka?" (そうですか？) as a reply.

The interesting thing is that you can see the progress depending on the English level of the person, as Japanese people who are more fluent in English will first translate it into "right?". Even more fluent people will leave the sentence open-ended like it's missing something as they realize it's not so natural in English but still haven't totally switched over.

Note: I'm Spanish and it's also funny to catch myself saying some of these different things as well.

reply


What fascinates me is watching the communication of concepts shift in different languages - watching people map the concept from one language to another as they translate the concept. And then sometimes a concept might have a dedicated word or means of expression, meaning the translation is asymmetric in length.

In a way, it's like porting a program, from one language which supports ternary operations, to a language that does not have ternary operations - and having to manually write out the ternary operation as an if-then-else statement.

reply


I've had some really laughable times in Thailand in regard to this. Google Translate is really horrible at Thai <-> English, where both English and Thai speakers are left in confusion and usually laughter. Some examples: someone was telling me about the fresh mountain air, Google Translate showed 'drug scene' (I asked them for clarification and no, they weren't talking about drugs); another idiom which I didn't find out what it means, but 'eye twitching' was what Google Translate was giving, though the person didn't really mean their eye was twitching..

reply


Maybe it's just because I only just woke up, but somehow I managed to read that sentence without even realising it wass awkwardly worded.

reply


Careful : Your German is showing.

reply


And your French too (space before ":"). :)

I find it exciting to figure out someone's native language, or to understand the phrase in the original language before translation.

A Spaniard asked me once to give me the "carpet", which made no sense in the context. He meant to say "file folder" ("la carpeta" in Spanish), hoping the Normans had brought the equivalent French word to England and save him a lookup in the dictionary.

reply


Ok, that was really weird. I'm a native English speaker, although I learnt German a few years ago and haven't used it since. I must have woken up in a German mood or something.

reply


I share you fascination ... I had a colleague with whom I had to work with closely who spoke much the same way. Novel sentence construction aside, it caused a lot of weird misunderstandings constantly. I found it difficult to fix meaning and predict how she might interpret something by her feedback.

reply


For those unaware, 'spraak' is 'speech' in Dutch.

reply


Hehe good catch! (and also 'language' in Norwegian)

reply


Well, with the "å"[1] it is :). Also in Swedish, I think?

Danish has "sprog" which sounds a lot funnier if you say it "in English". In Danish it sounds quite similar to språk -- just soften everything until it turns into a mush of vowels.

[1] For people not versed in Scandiwegian, there's this tradition of "å" -> "aa", "æ" -> "ae", "ø/ö" -> "oe" from the olden days... which is surprisingly useful even in these days of (one would hope) "pervasive" Unicode. :)

reply


I hate the idea of my boss looking at my screen. I'll browse reddit or watch YouTube videos or check on my sports team whenever I want. If you have a problem with my productivity, let's talk about it. Otherwise, respect my fucking privacy. I'm an adult and a professional.

reply


To be fair, and I'm speaking as an outsider here since I'm relatively young and haven't had any experience in your industry, employees are paid per hour, which means that your firm has bought your time for that hour. You can't really use that time to do your own stuff.

That's just the way I see it. Someone correct me if I'm wrong and this sort of thing is normal.

reply


True if you are packing peanuts, but in reality there is so much downtime that you often don't have job responsibilities 100% of the time.

If you doing creative work or any work that requires thinking you also need mental breaks.

Reddit and YouTube also have plenty of work related material.

And lastly most people in the tech sector are not hourly employees we have global contracts where they are legal for a reason; if I'm staying an extra hour or opening my laptop over the weekend because that's when I got some inspiration or finally cam up with a solution I see no problem if I want to read the news for 15 min at 10am in the morning.

reply


Your employer wants to get best value for their money.

Some bad employers think this means arse-on-chair for that hour. They may go as far to time loo breaks.

Some better employers recognise that employees, and thus the work they produce benefit from some flexibility.

But, I think obviously, employers can't allow completely free use of their computer network. They need to defend against malware and they need to protect their data. They also need to stop people watching porn in open plan offices.

reply


I caught a group of employees watching porn in an open plan office. I told them to be more careful and dismissed them. I was at that time only an intern anyway.

reply


If you are employing someone who is watching porn in an open plan office the problem isn't with your internet filtering system. It is with your employee so just fire them! If someone is dumb enough to think watching porn in the office is a "good idea" then they are too dumb to be working for you. Just my 2c.

reply


You can't program from second 1, you need to concentrate and sometimes there are problems. Doing something else and then returning to where you left actually helps in doing it different/better

reply


I agree. I was contributing to a project on GitHub and after trying continuosly for two days I was stuck. I then came back to the issue after a week and fixed it almost instantly. It was just a stupid mistake that slipped my mind the first few times around.

reply


Sometimes you need a break. That's all. It would be more ideal if companies recognised that and we can stop all the pretence.

reply


I'm still relatively young but I think people (bosses) quickly forget that line that the company bought your work hours. Your performance on tasks is what matters in long term.

reply


"your firm has bought your time for that hour." Tech workers have unusual amounts of wageslave mentality.

reply


Haha oh you are so cute! Respect and trust your employees???? Whatever will you say next!?

But seriously I agree with you 100%. In my experience if a manager is one of those time-nazi types then they are more than likely the biggest waste of time and money for the company themselves and they just want to deflect attention.

Companies that want to treat employees like children should expect their employees to then act like children. Want an adult? Fucking treat them like one.

reply


I agree entirely. I wouldn't even dream of caring that someone seen I was looking at HN or Reddit. If the boss is that much of a nob, then I would just go out my way to make his life as difficult as I possibly could in a snide way while I searched for a new role.

reply


Question: will this post help or hurt them when they're trying to get another job in the deep learning field?

reply


Yes ;)

reply


It will hurt them because now there are more people who have knowledge of DL.

reply


Are you sure that's how it works? If you only had one programmer capable of creating websites, would we have internet the way it is today?

reply


Building websites was more profitable 15 years ago than it is now. In fact, being a webmaster often was a full-time job in those days.

reply


It still is, it just depends on scale.

reply


(1) This is a clever implementation. Maybe with a mobile camera it can be even more convenient to use? (2) True knowledge work requires breaks, and can not be measured with simple metrics like "boss watch what on screen" or "lines of code" (3) Even true knowledge workers can get into a non productive youtube loop, and sometimes external influence helps to prevent procrastination (4) If your relationship with the boss is based on these types of system, you better look for another place where you are respected 360 for your contribution (5) We should respect people that can not easily find interesting work or bosses that respect you (6) Communication, context and respect are always better than authority, hierarchy, and politics. Alas, humans can be very good at both

reply


(6) Not always

reply


Couldn't you use face recognition and skip the deep learning part. I was playing with the Sonos Python API and I found one where if the camera spotted an office worker it played their theme music. It used some face recognition API. But good work nonetheless

reply


Exactly my point. I don't think DL really gives any significant advantage in this case.

reply


I don't think that was the point of the article .. more to give him some way of learning DL on the job ..

reply


i remember many old-school DOS games featured a "boss key". with a single key-press, the screen would instantly hide the game and show some innocuous "business app" instead.

this is taking it to a whole new level. i love it

reply


Heh, one time the boss walked back into the lab, looked at one of my workmates computers and said "Ah, I see you're running lookbusy" (for the younger amongst us, lookbusy was a program that would intercept a hot key and display a fake Lotus 123 spreadsheet on your screen)

reply


Next step: make it open http://www.hackertyper.com/

reply


Reminds me of:

http://pcottle.github.io/MSOutlookit/

http://pcottle.github.io/MSWorddit/

http://codereddit.com

reply


Favorited just for the effort :)

reply


Wouldn't the workplace have a problem if an employee has a camera up which records 24x7 or atleast till he is at work.

Sidenote : don't desk Webcams have a recording red light?

reply


When I worked at a thankless "startup", I set up a Pi Camera pointed out of the window from my desk that was next to the window. It was setup to take a picture every five minutes of the trees whilst the office was closed.

One of my colleagues took exception to this when he came in about ten minutes earlier than I (not that he could tell it was using the camera, or even what it was doing) that he thought it a great idea to rip the camera out of the pi by the ribbon and pull the SD card out when it was on.

When I discovered the smashed up pi in the morning, I asked who broke my pi and explained that I was capturing a time lapse of the window. He told me I should have asked permission before recording people in the office.

My initial reaction was to have a go at him, tell him he was responsible for any costs, tell him that he was overreacting and that he is in a room with literally 45 laptop cameras pointing at him daily, but he remained resolute that he was in the right and I was some kind of perv.

The only image my pi camera captured that wasn't the window was a single frame of his angry face as he ripped apart the delicate ribbons and wires plugged into the pi.

That job was pretty bad in most respects, and I finally got out of it to go contract professionally, but there are a few bad memories that linger.

reply


This camera didn't seem to, and that'd be easy to disable with software (or a screwdriver)

reply


Ok people need to start writing articles on what deep learning rather cannot do ;)

reply


People do write those, and even propose viable alternatives, but those articles don't get upvoted as much ;)

reply


Any decent face recognition library would have done the job. But i guess the intention was to learn DL, and use it also as a marketing tool. Well done and really good presentation.

reply


your boss may notice that the cursor isn't blinking since you are using an image!

reply


I'm looking for an implementation which warns me whenever I'm slouching. Could I use the same code for that purpose?

reply


Can also be used for wives when they walk in on you doing something like ah.. reading "Dear Abby"

reply


Nothing to see here. Just jerking off to some lines of code.

reply


Assuming you read Dear Abby with your pants on, I suppose.

reply


Or if your mum walks in. Probability is higher that a given "event" is by someone still living with their parents.

reply


Applied Deep Learning in the Wild.

reply


Isn't this situation the reason handheld devices were invented?

reply


Seems like this could get pretty annoying with false positives... but awesome idea nonetheless.

reply


While this is a fun project, the ultimate conclusion here should be: if you feel uncomfortable in you job or browsing the internet near your boss, it's time to move to a different job. I understand this is not a privilege possible by everyone, those that can should exercise it.

reply


I wish they would just pass a law banning office spaces without doors.

reply


I can deal with not having doors, but that call-center-meets-assembly-line layout with seats intended to be filled by engineers actually gave me the chills to learn that they really do exist.

I supposed the application wouldn't do me any good: working at a place like that, I'd sooner fire myself!

reply


A door isn't that helpful when everyone can just ping you on Slack anyway. And it's not like you can close the app for a while, because then people think you're unresponsive and unhelpful. Especially when 1/3 of your team is remote.

reply


But I can mentally snooze a Slack notification for three minutes or so, enough to neatly tuck away everything in my head and reach a state where I can more easily resume what I was doing. That doesn't work as well when I have someone breathing down my neck who "just wants a really quick word".

reply


Sorry, as someone who worked with faces, I can't believe this has no false negatives

reply


Funny now you could watch porn at work!

reply


Am I the only one who thinks, gee, can't we just do actual work at the place we are being paid to "work" and not goof off needing something like this?

I get it, people need downtime every now and then. How about doing something that's different, but still benefits the company?

Maybe I'm just getting old, but it really bothers me how much I see coworkers on Facebook, or worse, especially as most of them are the ones who barely put in an 8hr day.

reply


If this bothers you and your bosses, a much more effective approach than trying to physically catch them would be to simply either block Facebook or write something that logs the amount of time people are spending on the corporate network browsing those types of sites. Tell everyone that these wasted time stats will be baked into their performance reviews.

Voila - you now have a fun-free workplace.

reply


Or people just use their phones instead but the atmosphere is somewhat poisoned. :)

reply


Yep people will leave: the good people.

reply


I'll bet many of these are the same jobs where people are expected to be responsive during their off-hours regardless of whether they're on-call.

reply


Good luck defining what is "different, but still benefits the company." In particular, I'd wager there is someone that has found or done something on facebook that was worth more than a typical day of most people's work. Hell, a typical good day.

reply


> barely put in an 8hr day.

That should be everyone.

reply


In a real world, you actually want to do this when __anyone__ is passing by. You don't want to be seen as a slacker by your boss, but you also don't want to be seen as a slacker by your colleagues.

In which case, this is actually a much easier problem to solve since all you need to do is detect any motion (instead of all this convoluted--although hilarious--deep learning task).

This is like the story where some government tried to come up with a super high-tech pen that works in the space (because regular pens don't work in zero gravity environment) when the final answer was just a pencil.

So the lesson here is: there are many ways to solve a problem, and if you don't know what problem you're trying to solve and you don't know your customer well enough, you will end up wasting a lot of resource doing something totally unnecessary. (But it was a fun blog post! Kudos for that)

reply


> This is like the story where some government tried to come up with a super high-tech pen that works in the space (because regular pens don't work in zero gravity environment) when the final answer was just a pencil.

The debris from a broken pencil or from sharpening one is a real hazard in space. Pens that work in zero gravity were privately developed by the Fisher Pen Company and bought by both NASA and the Soviets for a very reasonable price.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Writing_in_space

reply


didn't you watch the movie "3 idiots" ? pencils didn't work well in outer space too!

from:https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fact-or-fiction-n...

"Originally, NASA astronauts, like the Soviet cosmonauts, used pencils, according to NASA historians. In fact, NASA ordered 34 mechanical pencils from Houston's Tycam Engineering Manufacturing, Inc., in 1965. They paid $4,382.50 or $128.89 per pencil. When these prices became public, there was an outcry and NASA scrambled to find something cheaper for the astronauts to use. Pencils may not have been the best choice anyway. The tips flaked and broke off, drifting in microgravity where they could potentially harm an astronaut or equipment. And pencils are flammable--a quality NASA wanted to avoid in onboard objects after the Apollo 1 fire."

reply


I think graphite conducts so the mythology is more complex than it seems.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: