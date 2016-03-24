1 The CRTC (our version of the US FCC) chairman said (in the linked article): "The commission's approach to affordability has always been through market forces". Market forces like competition?
2 Three companies control ~90+ % of the Canadian internet market (Rogers, Bell and Telus).
3 Canada has the highest mobile ARPU numbers in the world because of the 'market forces' here [1].
4 It's well known in Canada that the Liberal Party (recently federally elected) is very 'cozy' (not my word) with the big 3 telcos[0].
Merry xmas, Canada's telco oligopoly. Don't spend that 750million all in one place!!!
Yours always, PM Trudeau
[0] http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/03/24/liberal-party-cozy-r...
[1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/203642/forecast-for-the-...
reply
We've seen how well other basic services have been handled
and priced.
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/07/21/ontario-hydro-rates_...
Horrific service, decades old technology (I'm still on 3G in Toronto), traffic quotas (low ones at that) and all options are rather expensive.
I had a quick look around, and in .SE you get about 40GB of mobile traffic for 90CAD. The same amount of money will get you 10GB of traffic at Bell in Canada.
The story is identical for residential broadband. It is truly an embarrassment.
I've used Start.ca for a few years now and I've been very happy with the service.
Mobile is indeed quite awful, though.
PS: population density isn't that important for cell service, before people start saying that. In fact higher population density is actually really expensive for cell coverage. A 700MHz LTE site can probably do 50km range these days.
I wouldn't recommend it to someone who uses voice calls a lot, but in my case most people text (signal/WhatsApp), even my clients. I have a desk VoIP phone for important calls (I do a lot of sales and support).
If you're really motivated you can make a tiny proxy too, too improve DNS and HTTP response times, caching stuff and filtering ads at the network level.
[1] http://www.une.com.co/internet
[0] https://www.exetel.com.au/broadband/nbn
[0] https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20150728/08375931774/shock...
1 The CRTC (our version of the US FCC) chairman said (in the linked article): "The commission's approach to affordability has always been through market forces". Market forces like competition?
2 Three companies control ~90+ % of the Canadian internet market (Rogers, Bell and Telus).
3 Canada has the highest mobile ARPU numbers in the world because of the 'market forces' here [1].
4 It's well known in Canada that the Liberal Party (recently federally elected) is very 'cozy' (not my word) with the big 3 telcos[0].
Merry xmas, Canada's telco oligopoly. Don't spend that 750million all in one place!!! Yours always, PM Trudeau
[0] http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/03/24/liberal-party-cozy-r... [1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/203642/forecast-for-the-...
reply