In Canada 50Mbps internet now considered a basic service (cbc.ca)
35 points by dgudkov 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Let's not get too excited here:

1 The CRTC (our version of the US FCC) chairman said (in the linked article): "The commission's approach to affordability has always been through market forces". Market forces like competition?

2 Three companies control ~90+ % of the Canadian internet market (Rogers, Bell and Telus).

3 Canada has the highest mobile ARPU numbers in the world because of the 'market forces' here [1].

4 It's well known in Canada that the Liberal Party (recently federally elected) is very 'cozy' (not my word) with the big 3 telcos[0].

Merry xmas, Canada's telco oligopoly. Don't spend that 750million all in one place!!! Yours always, PM Trudeau

[0] http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/03/24/liberal-party-cozy-r... [1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/203642/forecast-for-the-...

Customers of a larger provider had their rates go up. While those of a smaller reseller went down. http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/crtc-teksavvy-1.3906730

We've seen how well other basic services have been handled and priced. http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/07/21/ontario-hydro-rates_...

I moved to Toronto from the EU a while back and can confirm that the ISPs and mobile carriers are all awful.

Horrific service, decades old technology (I'm still on 3G in Toronto), traffic quotas (low ones at that) and all options are rather expensive.

I had a quick look around, and in .SE you get about 40GB of mobile traffic for 90CAD. The same amount of money will get you 10GB of traffic at Bell in Canada.

The story is identical for residential broadband. It is truly an embarrassment.

There are plenty of third party ISPs that offer plans without data caps.

I've used Start.ca for a few years now and I've been very happy with the service.

Mobile is indeed quite awful, though.

Find this funny. Where 1GB LTE data only costs $75/month. That would be about £5/8CAD in the UK.

PS: population density isn't that important for cell service, before people start saying that. In fact higher population density is actually really expensive for cell coverage. A 700MHz LTE site can probably do 50km range these days.

With Fido in Quebec, I pay 15$/month for 3GB on a data-only plan. I run my phone (voice calls) over SIP (using VoIP.ms) for less than 5$/month. VoIP.ms also does SMS.

I wouldn't recommend it to someone who uses voice calls a lot, but in my case most people text (signal/WhatsApp), even my clients. I have a desk VoIP phone for important calls (I do a lot of sales and support).

Very nice. In switzerland we only have 4 mbits basic coverage but everbody has by law to get it anywhere he lives. The internet is too essential for all knowledge driven economies and therefore should be guaranteed for every citizen like water and power.

I have 4Mbits and I very rarely feel the need for more. Even for large isos. But I don't use it for TV and phone at the same time.

If you're really motivated you can make a tiny proxy too, too improve DNS and HTTP response times, caching stuff and filtering ads at the network level.

Easy for such a small country to say. Canada's population is much more spread out, over a much larger space.

Somewhat unrelated, but I'm home for Christmas at my mom's house, and she has a nice and fast 50Mbps fiber connection. However, the Wi-Fi is able to sustain about 1Mbps. I don't have a specific point about this but Wi-Fi can drive you crazy.

And here I am paying $23.60 for just 10Mbps [1] ಠ_ಠ

[1] http://www.une.com.co/internet

How about $40/month for 12, but capped? [0]

[0] https://www.exetel.com.au/broadband/nbn

$55/mo for unlimited though. That's pretty acceptable.

Also, let's not forget how awesome the similar US National Broadband Plan [0] worked out...

[0] https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20150728/08375931774/shock...

