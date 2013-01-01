reply
The only disruption in photo management and search that could get me to switch from Google Photos is an open source alternative with equivalent ML-powered auto-tagging features.
I did write some open source[1][2] software I use in conjunction with Google Photos[3].
Obviously as I've grown older the reality of something like this is in the realm of science fiction, along with the privacy concerns of others and keeping memories that you would rather forget, but often I find myself in situations like at a concert where I'd rather not be viewing it behind a phone/camera screen.
I've seen wearable cameras in the past for people who suffer from memory problems, but I don't think anyone's ever commercialised it - for obvious reasons.
Instead I stick with sticky notes for to-do's, and a folder of txt's of notes from meetings/conversations that I think I'll want to remember. This really helps remembering details, unfortunately I still can't remember faces for the life of me.
I always taught myself that I have terrible memory but then I realized that it's not terrible - it's selective. We have so much information coming at us every day that our brains have to make choices what to remember and what to forget in few minutes. The problem is how to make them cooperate and actually remember stuff that we want :). I found that if I really want to remember something there are two things required - repetition and connecting it with something I already do remember.
As a programmer my memory is largely used to remember hundreds of API calls, syntax features for various language and memes.
There is no space for my daily life in there so on average my memory goes back like 8 minutes, just beating the average goldfish, after that it's pushed away for more important stuff.
Imagine having a rewind button on your whole life, with annotations and references. That means everything you think or associations you make can be "sourced." That's an amazing thing that would eliminate any self delusion, deceitful action or inconsistent behavior.
Trouble is, humans are knots of inconsistency, deceit and delusion and we can't live otherwise. It puts our brains into panic mode and existential dread. If we could handle it, all the world's problems would go away, but we can't. Our current conception of ourselves is a polished and selective reinterpretation of our own past so that we can try and make our future selves fit some narrative. An accurate and auditable history would blow that up entirely.
I really want to figure out a way to build such a system but my fear is that it's incompatible with humanity.
Similar, but in the case of the episode you could also replay every interaction you had with other people... Was that a slight frown before they smiled?
> There’s no denying the usefulness of software that can actually answer the question “where did I put my keys?” But Whetstone is positioning Remem as more than a handy virtual assistant: they want it to take the place of your natural memory.
You can download the app in iTunes, find the .ipa file and extract it to look what's inside.
Edit: also it's not the actual size that you will download on your phone. Visit the AppStore from your device and it will show you the correct size for you.
Really, this seems like the killer app for always-on video lifelogging, coupled to really advanced computer vision and automatic tagging. I would love an app that I could ask whenever I put my keys down in yet another inventively silly place, or ask when I last saw my wallet (was it stolen, or did I just leave it at home?), or ask to show me all the times I'd put away a cable so that I could figure out where my rarely-used external HD power supply was stashed.
A quick Google doesn't reveal any link between the projects, but I do wonder if Mylyn was inspired directly by the Remembrance Agent project.
I've been using Evernote since I first used the PalmPre app (they probably have the highest platform support out of any app), but with the recent price changes, I'm not sure if they'll be around for much longer. If I'm going to pay for something, I might as well have control of the data too.
It is obviously up to the task.
Stackoverflow is huge, its built with SQL server. If they had for example used mysql they would probably have had to hire 2x engineers + spent twice as much time tuning and tweaking.
All those top1000 mysql sites are heavily customized and tweaked to perform as well as they do. Using other modern technologies may had saved them 1000 of hours and money.
https://wiki.postgresql.org/wiki/Logo#Why_elephant.3F
