Or maybe that's just supporting the point of the article, that scientists in fiction are not lab-coated magicians anymore, but just one of many breeds of white collar workers. But strictly speaking, I still would think of Walter White as a former scientist at best, because as a school teacher who clearly does not do research. Just like being trained in computer science does not make you a scientist, working in computer science research does.
To me what most of these portrayals lack is how mundane real scientists are. Completely brilliant in one area and boring, ignorant, and ill-informed in others - just like anyone else. Neil Degrasse Tyson (just one popular science figure today) is as likely to have a valid opinion on politics or history as Joe Montana - but you wouldn't think it.
There's a very real appeal to authority inherent in it, but as long as you can appeal to a scientist - you're alright. What's slightly terrifying to me is the worship of "science" and it being used to justify every Reddit thread, when in reality we're training the public to worship scientism.
Doesn't Big Bang Theory run on the same network as Two Broke Girls after football games? It's popularity might not have much to do with science...
You see a lot of it on HN too.
Someone will make a mostly bullshit claim, and then when asked to support it will provide a link to a newspaper report of a single study.
Or people will respond to links to well run meta analysis with contrarian anecdote.
