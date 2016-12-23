Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Disassembly Required (hackaday.com)
But, can you debug with this disassembler? Silence... 80% of my company work involves reverse engineering in Windows and we don't find this tool useful for real work.

For those interested, there is a reverse engineering online tool for api secret leaks android, you can upload apk or choose from playstore.

https://android.fallible.co

or see which apps people are playing with:

https://android.fallible.co/recent

This is better than the last online disassembler that I tried.

One benefit over the free IDA: Support for a ton of architectures.

Oddly, it detected the format of a DOS binary that I fed it, but decided that it couldn't find the code entry point (which is encoded trivially in the header of the binary format).

I also gave it a PocketPC ARM binary. It identified a lot of functions, but didn't say which one was the code entry point (at least, not that I saw). I also don't think it identified any of the Win CE system calls.

That online disassembler looks good, But I'm not sure it can really compete with tools like IDA and radare2 (just to name a couple).

Certainly fine for getting started though.

Plus there's the whole upload your binary to their website. I wonder if it can be exploited.

if your source code is compiled without symbols, or if your elf executable is missing the section headers, or you've run strip, the disassembler will not give you the function names or the variable names.

No, because they're not there ;)

