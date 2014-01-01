reply
There's a similar project that used an FPGA here: http://www.aholme.co.uk/GPS/Main.htm
I think my favorite part of GPS is that it uses CDMA to set all of the transmissions on top of each other on the same frequency channel. It's incredible that this technique can recover signals under the termal noise floor.
http://www.insidegnss.com/node/4051
Many manufacturers accomplished this by restricting operation when either condition was sensed, but you could find some that could be used in applications that only violated one condition, like high-altitude balloons.
Bonus story, also from Brian Shul: https://www.reddit.com/r/MilitaryPorn/comments/1mimvu/80000_...
LG G3 has very poor GPS antenna so you have to press the phone against the plane window and wait for 4-5 minutes before it finds sufficient number of sattelites.
Other phones had trouble finding GPS signal in airplanes, but I never had a problem with my iPhone 6s or iPhone 7.
Now I want to publish all of that info in a book and distribute it world wide, a la PGP Philip Zimmerman style. ITAR...Pssssha!
Encryption is far more dangerous than precision positioning, but it should still be freely available.
Instructions for building a GPS receiver (which is what source code is) seems like a logical extension of Bernstein v. US.
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=DOS_FRDOC_0001-3863
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=DOS-2014-0017-0001
I'm quite interested in learning these but most books I've come across either seem too basic, or too advanced. I am a math major so mathematics isn't a problem for me if it is supported with enough text. Thanks!
[1] https://www.arrl.org/shop/ARRL-Handbook-2017-Hardcover-Editi...
It's a bonus that you don't have to compensate the creator of a useful product?
For a cookbook showing you a lot of how without bothering too much about the why, Karl Rothammel's Antennenbuch (in German) can't be beat, IMHO.
(Edit) Just found Kraus' recorded lecture on youtube. Very interesting! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nKRp7TzgBI
For "radio" I'd recommend reading on Analog and Digital Signal Processing. Antenna theory is an entirely separate field which you'd want to reference specifically. Ham is more of of the culture/context surrounding ham radio, and for that I'd recommend one of the ARRL exam study books from http://www.arrl.org/shop/What-s-New though for the easier tests these are pretty light on technicals and are more about policy and good radio operator behavior
Thanks for the clarification! The ARRL study books look good too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_GLONASS
“The first launch took place in 1982. Until its dissolution in 1991, the Soviet Union launched 43 GLONASS-related satellites. Work on the system was continued by the Russian Federation which brought it its full operational capability in 1995. In the following years, the system fell into disrepair due to the economic crisis in the country and diminished space funding.”
