Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: ClapChat – Instant messaging for HN users (clap.chat)
4 points by todd3834 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Hey everyone, todd3834 and I have been wanting this for awhile and decided to just start building it ourselves :-) The hope is it makes HN an even greater place to find people with similar ambitions so that we can build great things. This isn't meant to be the next coming of Facebook, it's just a super useful tool we like and want others to use with us.

Main features we think you'll like: - frictionless signup. You don't need to manage another login combo. Works kind of like Medium's signup, but with less steps - simple. Button next to comments, easy lookup. We wanted you to not have to think about it to use it - backwords compatible. It works with people that haven't signed up yet

reply


Details on the tech stack: We are using React and friends for the front end and Programmable Chat by Twilio on the BE (https://www.twilio.com/chat)

Happy to go further into details on any of that if interested. We are considering open sourcing the entire project, is that something people would be interested in?

reply


Some typos:

"Full Integration with you (sic) HN Account"

same section, last sentence: "Your (sic) welcome."

reply


Thanks! fixed typos :)

reply


Thanks!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: