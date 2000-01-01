1. Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP
2. Type the OTP.
3. Connection is established.
reply
Railroads usually have lots of wire along their right of way. Adding bandwith is cheap. That's how Sprint (originally Southern Pacific Communications) got started. Railroad stations are good places to hook into fiber.
[1] http://railwire.co.in/#.
Probably because they are paying for it.
But hey, let us give people WiFi so that they don't notice the shit they are surrounded with...
Also, it would be nicer if you keep yourself updated on the latest development on the subject you are going to comment on.
RM's twitter handle is a good place to start.
https://twitter.com/sureshpprabhu
Really? I our state the rails are not even well maintained and there frequent concerns being raised about the poor maintenance of the rails themselves. And what about the increasing incidents of train accidents and derailments?
And trains running on time? I think it has worsened in quite recent times. Things were a little better a while before. Now 30-45 minutes of delay, even in trains starting from near by stations are regular.
But only in very few stations, right? And you should be on the right platform in the first place, which defeats the whole purpose, because you can know the coach position a lot before you can know the platform. ie when the train starts as opposed to just before arriving at a station..
https://indiarailinfo.com
A high-speed Wi-Fi service also seems a bit stupid given the fact that no ISP in Lucknow provides an unlimited 50+ Mbps broadband connection. What do they expect us to do? Take our laptops and sit at the station which is littered with rats, monkeys, their shit, and trash?
You can get an unlimited <50Mbps connection but that'll cost you approximately $500 - $1000 a month. For other "home users" there are shitty plans that give you 30GB-200GB of data with 2Mbps - 16Mbps for approximately $30 a month.
I live in Hyderabad and I get 100mbps unlimited for just 2000Rs per month (which is approximately 30$ per month). You can check the tariff page for proof: http://www.actcorp.in/personal/fibernet/plans
I think you were ripped off by a local ISP who cheated you with really high rates just because you are a foreigner.
I don't understand why the lack of a good ISP in Lucknow means someone should not try provide high-speed Wi-Fi at the train station. Are you saying it's an inefficient allocation of resources?
Maybe also room for a startup that could keep your train station free of rats, monkeys and feces and trash.
In my opinion, an ISP startup over here is only possible if either the government wakes up (not gonna happen) or if someone with millions of dollars to spend on infrastructure and bribes is willing to do it.
Unfortunately in most cities, Airtel (India's biggest ISP) has a monopoly and the other local cable providers either cut the cables for other ISPs or either simply steal them (it was/is a major problem for BSNL, the state-owned ISP).
>Maybe also room for a startup that could keep your train station free of rats, monkeys and feces and trash.
The trouble here is that the railway contracts usually go to people who throw in a bribe to the station-master and the higher ups in the Railway Board. And of course, the contractors don't do their jobs properly because, well, people gotta earn some money.
http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/tenders.html
https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-uniblog-publish-prod/ima...
That map would be easier to parse, I think, if the water areas were the dark-blue shade, and the land areas were the light blue. (I guess I just realized that I have an implicit visual grammar of maps. I'm not sure whether it's universal.)
http://imgur.com/a/nPpsL
IMHO, at least, it does look better.
WiFi- being a best effort services, doesn't come anywhere close to LTE in UX. You get much better latency when you are collected, but you can only connect from time to time, and even if you are connected, it doesn't mean it will load.
The Login system are better with "some" advancement on AutoLogin with Cert. By make worse if the WiFi doesn't work well your phone are constantly trying to load without getting any data, draining battery.
https://www.link.nyc/
TransitWireless, the in-subway wifi in many train stations here, is comparatively much worse - but tbey also provide underground cellular service, which is almost always usable.
reply