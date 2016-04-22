There are a few advantages to this, in my eyes:
1. They only get compensated for their value, not the rising of the economy. It's terrible for the investor to have an economy that's going bonkers and the hedge fund that's taking 20% of that while not providing their own value. You could easily be doing worse after fees.
2. It incentivises managers to figure out ways to avoid losses. If the market drops 10% in a year, but the fund only drops 5%, treat it similarly to a profit of 5% because that's the value the hedge fund provided.
Looking at any investment gains in isolation is outdated. Investing is easier than ever for the layperson. We need to start looking at the opportunity costs.
This is called a "relative return" strategy. Suppose the benchmark falls 70% and the hedge fund loses 50%. Your hedge fund manager has lost half your money, but has beat the benchmark by 20% (i.e. "positive alpha"). How does a fee based on alpha work in this case?
Hedge funds generally claim that they aim to achieve a positive return on investment regardless of whether markets are rising or falling (i.e. "absolute return strategy"). In theory, this means that hedge funds should have low correlation with the benchmark. This low correlation is attractive to investors because it provides a diversification benefit and (in theory) improves their efficient frontier. Low (or ideally zero) correlation to the benchmark is the main reason that institutional investors are willing to pay expensive hedge funds fees. However, if hedge fund managers have incentives based on relative returns to the benchmark, then hedge funds will be more correlated to the benchmark.
Some percentage of 20%, the amount by which the fund outperformed the benchmark. This makes total sense to me, at least. Or rather, it's no more nonsensical than letting the fund manager take a cut of all the assets under management, win or lose, which is a common compensation strategy and has never seemed remotely reasonable.
You obviously need a way of compensating the fund manager during a bear market, or else you're going to have your staff leave as soon as the market starts declining, because they won't be getting paid. So any scheme that doesn't pay the fund manager for losing less money than the dead-hand benchmark is pretty severely flawed.
A hedge fund appears to be an investment strategy that compensates for having imperfect information. Why is it not possible to estimate an alpha on the range between the results of a completely naive Monte Carlo simulation ("no information") and the results of a search for the optimal hindsight strategy ("perfect information")? That is, the payoff for the manager will be fixed and proportional to the fraction of hindsight performance that he achieves.
You might not want to peg compensation directly to this, but rather to relative performance against the alpha (compared to other management strategies), but that's more of a salary negotiation detail.
This is the sort of idea that my brain comes up with when I try to think, except I somehow doubt that I am all that much brighter than the average hedge fund manager. I hope I'm not just wasting your time with the obvious, but why doesn't a system like that work?
The mandate for the manager in benchmark oriented strategies is to track the agreed upon benchmark with a correlation (or more accurately Beta) of as close to 1 as possible, while still beating it by a certain margin. So if the benchmark is up 10, the fund should be up 15. If the benchmark is down -10 the fund should be down -5. Technically, this margin is often measured not as the difference between the fund and the benchmark but as the annualized standard deviation of the difference, known as the Tracking Error(TE). The TE is typically agreed upon between the fund and investor(s).
It's very common for a fund to charge only a management fee in benchmark oriented strategies. In a benchmark oriented fund with a target TE it would not really make sense to charge performance fee on the magnitude total fund performance since that will largely (or completely) be a function of the benchmark/market - remember correlation should be 1. It also would not make sense to charge performance fee on the excess return over the benchmark because that is incorporated into the TE and should be relatively constant over time (in the example earlier the fund should always beat the benchmark by %5.
So usually there is just the management fee. The reasoning is that if a fund can yield consistently high returns with a consistently low risk (as measured by vol/std. dev. of excess returns a.k.a. TE) then they have some skill and should be compensated accordingly. The excess returns adjusted by risk of excess returns is called Information Ratio (IR). IR is analogous to Sharpe Ratio(SR) in non benchmark oriented funds. In a long/short fund, the higher the SR the higher the fees usually. Similarly, in the long only benchmark oriented fund, the higher the IR the higher the management fee.
This is how fees usually are determined for funds that have benchmarks.
People often look back and try to determine some type of optimal portfolio that they claim is the best in all economic environments because they found it to be the best portfolio in the certain timeframe they looked, but they had the benefit of checking hundreds of different potential sets of funds and if you were to actually calculate the probability that composition of funds is better than any other composition you'd find that it was just random chance it provided the best returns over that time frame.
Granted there is a lot to learn from looking back, but it's also very imperfect if you're not taking in to the benefit of hindsight.
I'm not who you're responding to, and I've never heard of "relative return" strategy, but it makes perfect sense to me and your hypothetical poses no confusion in my eyes. If the benchmark (agreed upon in advance of course) would have caused my money to go from M to B by the end of the year, and the hedge fund actually caused my money to go from M to H, then they get paid some percentage of H - B. It's completely irrelevant what M is in relation to H or B.
There are some hedge funds that run prop shop style strategies, but they charge far more than 2/20.
A good example are catastrophe bonds and weather derivatives. Both are completely uncorrelated with the market, dependent more on weather forecasting, actuarial tables and region specific data.
No matter your trade, if you are smart you want to be paid for your time invested into something and get some upside, regardless of what you are doing for a profession.
Some funds take years to show a return, would you develop software for years and build the business for it without drawing a salary for that work? Most people can't afford to try.
Most folks in finance who can raise this kind of money for a fund can simply make money doing something else, like raising money for established businesses in investment banking. Give the market has shown this model is dead now they will.
Depends on what you're after. You might be touting your ability to guess the market as a whole, in which case absolute return would be a reasonable target. Or you claim to be able to beat the market, in which such a scheme makes sense.
Computers are good for these kind of things. It isn't as if the hedgefund analyst has to use an abacus to calculate and record the data by hand inscribing stone tablets. I'm sure the existing procedures for other parts of the business (say valuing options) are equally or more complex and computers are handling them just fine.
They usually (EDIT: sometimes) are. The 20% is typically (EDIT: has been in my recent experience) measured against a benchmark. The trick, however, is in selecting and/or constructing that benchmark. There are also as many definitions of alpha as there are hedge funds.
That is incorrect. The 20% refers to a fund management performance fee equal to 20% of all profits (without reference to any benchmark index). However, there is usually a "hurdle rate," like 5%, so 20% refers to 20% of all profits above the hurdle rate. There is also a "high water mark," so that past losses are counted against any "profits" to which the performance fee is applied.
adjusting for net and gross exposures and volatility is makes things more complicated
If the economy tanks, and everything is down 10%, and you are only down 5%, that's definitely a 'win' for you.
This is not the 'bad part' about hedge fund, there are other schemish things they do.
In my mind, this is a business like any other. With more competition the price goes down. For HF that means lower fixed fees, higher hurdle rates, lower variable fees, or some combination. On top of that, you can look at it like any risky contract. If you want lower fixed fees, you'll have to pay more in variable fees, and your expected cost will be higher as the managers bear more risk
That's not the real problem. That part is intuitive. The real issue is that "20% of profits + 0% of losses" is equivalent to "20% fee, also you give them free money when the stock drops". People tend to focus on the 20% and that leads to highly inaccurate expectations.
When hedge funds first started the pools of capital were much smaller, and the management fee was there to keep the lights on, and provide the cash flow stability to pay top people etc. (essentially cover overhead). As AUM exploded, especially at the largest funds, management fees became a profit center...this has changed a lot of incentives...
I would argue that private equity is much worse on fees than hedge funds. Among other offenses, they're able to charge fees to both portfolio companies and investors. The investors usually get a credit for the fees paid by portfolio companies, but it's not a 100% offset.
To an outside observer, this seems to buy you performance that isn't too different from exposure to infrequently marked leveraged standard risk premia.
How much do you think Ackman lost in personal money on Valeant? You don't think it's much more than the performance fees that he earned from it?
The LPs in big hedge funds also tend to be institutional investors.
PE companies also can charge fixed management fees.
It sounds like you work at a hedge fund and are rationalizing...
Can you explain why?
Scenario 1: 100 million dollar profits for two years in a row. Fund gets 4 million, customer gets 196 million.
Scenario 2: 300 million dollar profit in the first year, 300 million dollar loss in the second year. Fund gets 6 million, customer ends up with -6 million.
Now if you parallelize this (so it's happening at the same time with many different customers), it means they can focus on risky bets. Maybe half their customers will win and half will lose, but the fund makes money on the winners and isn't hurt by the losers.
With a fund, which is a separate vehicle advised by a management company, the fund can be closed with the knowledge (typically code, and who is gonna know if you take that?) kept and used to run another fund.
And it needn't be terribly blatant. If a guy has a reputation as a stock picker, he can do something like open a new fund for another geography or sector.
Investors can be strangely loyal, too.
Actually, you can if you declare bankruptcy.
The harm is to the market as a whole, not the poor investors who get hurt in a down market.
The downside is that the incentive fees get much more complicated - too complicated to lay out here. I've modeled the scenarios in the following Google Spreadsheet (feel free to copy and play around with this): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RlB4iwg42dEa-atdti4H...
If you do check it out:
Notice that in the [high ret] scenarios, there's little difference in total fees charged between the "fair" 6% hurdle and the 2-and-20 scenario. However, in the [low ret] scenario, the fee difference can be quite substantial: $227k for 2-and-20 vs $70k for the 6% hurdle scenario. And the resulting
Please feel free to copy and play with the values if you'd like. I'd love to discuss in more depth.
The 6% hurdle is a reasonably fair expectation of annualized stock market returns going forward for next 10-20yrs. If there's sufficient interest please reply to this comment and I can detail reasons why, most likely in a full fledged post.
(Over the next 3-5 years, I believe "market returns" - defined as those received from SPY ETF - are likely to be less than 6% from this point (Dec 23 2016), possibly significantly so.)
http://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/04/22/how-have-st...
https://www.elmfunds.com/blog/video-the-most-important-numbe...
I don't doubt that there are strategies and traders who can add skill-based alpha to broad market returns, but the catch is that it is essentially impossible to attribute performance to skill or luck. You may say consistently outperforming the market for 5, 10 or even 20 years is the mark of a great investor, but given the number of funds and players in the space, simple statistics would conclude such outcomes should routinely occur. You see it again and again where some manager has a remarkable run, raises tons of money, and proceeds to encounter mediocre/terrible performance. Some former "genius", do-no-wrong managers have actually lost way more client money than they've ever made because they attract tons of money after a lucky run and then proceed to tank.
The silliest part of the hedge fund industry is seeing all these funds and media retro-fit all kinds of rosy superlatives and sophisticated explanations onto a good year or two run, without ever acknowledging the likely role of luck and randomness.
Warren Buffets essay "The Superinvestors of Grahm-and-Doddsville" perfectly captures so much of this dynamic in a fun hypothetical exercise:
http://www.tilsonfunds.com/superinvestors.html
a) they probably can't tell the difference between getting lucky and exploiting a niche
b) if they take on more capital their movements will be discovered and the strategy will fall apart
If you're well connected I'm sure you can eventually find a few funds trading on true insider info or novel strategies... but good luck getting in. As soon as the cat is out of the bag the party is over.
For the rest of us: forget it.
>But "hedge funds are a compensation scheme masquerading as an asset class," and maybe there's some value in the compensation scheme itself. If you are looking to hedge funds for outsize returns, you might want to pay your manager an option on your returns, by giving him a performance fee of 20 percent of the upside and limited penalties on the downside. Options increase in value with volatility, and giving a manager asymmetric rewards might encourage desirable risk-taking. That might be exactly what you want if you're a pension fund investing a small chunk of your portfolio with hedge funds in order to earn above-market returns. On the other hand, if your manager is already a billionaire investing a big percentage of his net worth alongside you, he might be more conservative with your money than you are, or than you want. It's probably more important for him to stay a billionaire than to rack up more money.
Contrast a VC fund and hedge fund charging 2 and 20 on a $10 million investment over 5 years. Suppose they invest in identically performing assets. They buy at 100, it's valued at 110 at the end of Year 1, 200 at the end of Year 2, 190 at the end of Year 3, 180 at the end of Year 4 and 170 at the end of Year 5.
Both collect $1 million in management fees (the 2). VC collects 20% of the $7 million profit it made, i.e. $1.4 million. This happens once; VC carry is typically assessed only on distribution. So total fees of $2.4 million or roughly 1/3 of the gains.
Hedge fund managers calculate gains, and thus carry, at the end of each year. Our manager thus collects 20% of the $1 million Year 1 profit and 20% of the $9 million Year 2 profit, i.e. $2 million of Year 1 and Year 2 carry. No carry is earned for the subsequent years. Together with the management fees we have $3 million of fees for the same $7 million of gains, i.e. over 2/5ths of the profits or 25% more than the VC.
Couple points: I realize your example scenario is very hypothetical and just rough math, but a heads up about understating fees as these add up fast: For the hedge fund in year 2 when the value of the fund doubles to $20M or whatever it gets to, the 2% management fees are charged on those higher amounts. So after year 1 fees are ~$400k, ~380K, $360K etc...
With that said, a hedge fund is going to have much higher operating costs than a VC firm. The trading systems and technology costs at hedge funds can get very expensive and it comes out of the 2%. What does a VC firm need 2% every year for? Many of them seem to do their job using only a blue bottle coffee gift card and an iPad to check their schedules and answer emails, what are those management fees spent on?
Also despite having 2 and 20 in common, hedge funds and VC funds are completely different animals, comparing them is really apples to oranges. But yes in your example HF managers can earn more, one could just as easily come up with a scenario where the VC guys earn more.
Lastly, in some cases there is "clawback" on hedge fund fees. The hedge fund would give back some of the previously earned performance fees if say there's consecutive down years. It depends on the terms of fund, every fund is different and the documents of a fund's terms can be hundreds of pages long.
Pardon me, that was "curious" as in "exciting attention as strange, novel, or unexpected" [1], not short for "I am curious". That said, thank you for your comment.
> one could just as easily come up with a scenario where the VC guys earn more
When comparing carry-on-distribution versus carry-on-mark, ceteris paribus, I don't think so. High-water marks and clawbacks help, but they're ultimately a patch for a time-horizon mismatch between the LP and the GP.
Note that I wasn't comparing VC and hedge funds. I was comparing how they calculate carried interest. A hedge fund manager charging carry like a VC would assess on redemption, or at least only when a position is sold. The liquidity and transparency that benefit investors also give hedge fund managers another way to charge fees.
[1] https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/curious
Gotcha on the carried interest. Ya we have come a long way from sailing molasses across the ocean to calculate a carry. While scenarios and clauses can change payment to managers, c.p. or not, if we cut to the chase I think it's safe to say yes the incentive carry structures in hedge funds generally favor HF managers getting paid much more compared to VCs. When the top HF managers annual pay news articles come out, these numbers can get crazy, top 10 HF managers can make more in one year than the entire net worth of a top venture capitalist with decades in the industry. But VC guys get to do way more interesting investing, meeting with new tech companies is much cooler than public equity research I think. Thanks for posting this article btw.
Got a reference on this? Sounds fascinating.
https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/12274462/Legnani...
I'd be curious to see if hedge funds with stricter redemption terms calculate profits on distribution only. In my experience, that has not been the case.
Things going up and then down?
Let's use the S&P 500 [1] from the beginning of 2007 through the end of 2015. Same 2 and 20 on $10 million investments.
9 years means $1.8 million of management fees. Gross gain is 44%. Assuming we reserved for management fees at the beginning, this means $1.8 million in profits over the $10 million (44% on $8.2 million), i.e. $0.36MM of carried interest. $2.16MM of fees with the VC carry-on-distribution model on $1.8MM of gains.
Our hedge fund manager, on the other hand, collects each year. The same 44% catches 3.5% in 2007 gains, 25.8% in 2013 gains and 11.4% in 2014. So $0.14MM of carry in 2013 and $0.24MM in 2014. $2.18MM of fees using the HF year-to-year assessment model on the same asset. That's almost a full percentage more in fees.
Note that this toy model understates the difference since when the manager moves assets to their carry pocket, they no longer compound for the investor.
[1] http://www.1stock1.com/1stock1_141.htm
+10% +90% -10% -10% -10% is odd. More likely pattern +10% -50% +10% +10% +10%
PS: You can model the s&p 500 for 10 years with each model and compare gains. But, try it every year from 1950 - 2015 not just one year.
Even in the old days, 2 and 20 was the starting point for a negotiation. If a client can bump up a firm's assets under management significantly, they have a lot of bargaining power.
It's unusual to pay the sticker price.
The main difference between hedge funds and regular mutual funds is that regular funds have to report their numbers in a standardized way. The SEC requires mutual funds to report 1, 5, and 10 year performance, after all fees. Hedge funds don't have to do that. That lets them boast about their performance in good years, and shut up in bad years. This fools a surprising number of investors.
Under US law, hedge funds are for "sophisticated investors". Unfortunately, pension funds qualify.
It's also sad that nothing in high school teaches students a thing about what a balance sheet or a P&L statement is, or what debits and credits are. They don't teach anything about how business and the marketplace works - things that are very important to managing their adult lives.
As to the boasting about performance, hedge funds are not allowed to disclose their performance to the general public
Additionally, while some hedge funds might not be very different from a mutual fund, there are huge differences in what you can do in a regulated vs unregulated vehicle
[1] http://corporate.morningstar.com/US/asp/subject.aspx?xmlfile...
So why is there no demand (and ~hence supply) for "fairer" or more-aligned incentives? There must be a price (in management fees) which would eliminate the reward for losing against the market. In which case, is this article complaining about something that is not widely seen as a problem?
Also, there are some big winners, but I'd be shocked if all the hedge funds together turned a profit after fees.
1,000,000x(1.1x1.1x0.95x0.95-1) = 92,025
Why do you bother rounding down the figure and using a different unit (m$) if you are going to use the same unit eventually. ($92,025 = $0.09 million = $90,000).
>the fund manager earns $20,000 and $20,400 for a total of $40,400
And then they proceed to take $400 into account. Vexing.
I think the effort would be better spent covering one of the many cases where ordinary people without consultants, attorneys, and analysts are in a "Heads We Win, Tails You Lose" situation.
yes - if a hedge fund under-performs, investors still ended up paying a bunch of money for under-performance. I'm not sure what is surprising here.
As it relates to incentive fees, the issue that needs to be discussed is when is incentive calculated, is there a claw back, and is there a high-water mark?
Different funds' positions on these issues varies considerably, but its not some mysterious subject.
The metaphor I always use for people is with lawyers. In most cases (unless they are working on contingency), whether you win or lose the lawyer gets paid.
It's like there's little to no distinction between an iffy private investment vehicle (with private losses) to what the investment banks get up to: Goldman and JP Morgan take risky bets, fail, then have the government/taxpayer top them back up to 100% + profits and bonuses -- while the debtors are still on the hook with little to no government relief.
Ackman's fund is an actively-managed fund. I think these articles are appropriate for putting guardrails on what public controllers, e.g. of state pension funds, should and should not accept in terms of fees. Nobody is calling for regulating investment vehicle fee structures for wealthy individuals.
When you have a wiz-bang asset allocator like Swensen (Yale) or Bronner (RSA), no one is going to have enough political juice to put restraints on them, and even if they did, typical legislators/administrators are largely too ignorant of the process and fee structures to come up with restraints in the first place.
You're criticizing an article for bringing attention to something you claim cannot be changed because nobody pays attention to it?
No one is forced to put money in his hedge fund. If his fees are too high and his performance is too low, that's his investors' problem.
Whereas with much of the banking industry, taxpayers are on the hook with little to no say in the matter.
...except the people represented by those "legislators and regulators" that you sneer at for being ignorant, and thus can be educated by articles like this.
Your posts in this thread feel like libertarian position-staking more than anything coherent.
My complaint is that this article is a distraction.
People who deal with hedge funds (especially public pensions) are loaded with consultants, attorneys, and analysts. If they get hoodwinked, it is probably due to their own lack of due-dilligence.
At the same time, there are so many bogus mainstream investment vehicles (like so many heavy-load, low-performance mutual funds that a lot of employees are stuck with because that's what their 401k offers), advertised in newspapers and television, that are far more deserving of media scrutiny. I can't help but suspect that part of the reason why they are not scrutinized is that they are well-paying advertisers.
Ackermann is probably getting a colonoscopy here because he is not an advertiser.
The impact on actual dollars would average nationally to be positive. The impact on accountability would be absolutely amazing. The accountability would happen because everyone (all gov pensions) would have to assume similar future returns.
"other than the obvious don’t-defraud-public-pensions one – is that if you’re going to accept recreational drugs and sex services from state contractors, be sure to properly disclose it all to the relevant authorities." Good words to live by.
Provided an entertaining read on my morning commute on the MTA.
Pension funds are the customers here and it would be pretty bad if they started buying yachts.
http://seekingalpha.com/article/119879-bill-ackmans-hedge-fu...
