The menu bar disappeared after a few seconds and I couldn't get it back, I'm on fresh Chromium.
Yup, I'm still trying to find the right wording for it; "media creation suite" is definitely more descriptive! Thx
Looks interesting, anyway, I'll have to check it out to for playing with.
https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/words-to-avoid.en.html#Creato...
I have bookmarked this and will definitely be using it the next time I have my kiddo at the computer so I can show her how to make something move on the screen.
Increasingly, I find myself perfectly happy to use online tools for certain tasks. I'm a huge proponent of having local tools, local file storage, and for desktop computing in general. But there are amazing convenience gains to having browser-based applications. That's doubly true for this since the delivery platform is also the browser.
If it had some basic drawing tools integrated (+ a bit more polish on the UI), it would be a killer tool for kids and non-programmers to get their feet wet with some core programming concepts and visual creativity. It's basically all there right now, but the hassle of creating assets externally and importing them is just an extra barrier that may frustrate inexperienced users.
I'm one of the co-creators of Wick. We're in the process of getting those finished! We'll be tweeting / posting about all of our major updates if you're interested.
Flash did this very well but, the technology and corporate ecosystem around it was terrible so it was good that we got rid of it.
This seems poised not to have those burdons. I wish the creators of this would do two things:
1. Get a sustainable funding model - Patreon seems pretty good for this.
2. Make indepth user testing (with non-technical people) a heavy priority within their culture.
The internet needs something for making media that isn't Adobe or Facebook or Google or Microsoft. Something that is open and financed directly by the people who want to use it and people that care about a free and open internet should happen.
If the authors of this project open a Patreon page, I pledge $20/mo for an entire year. I will also match $5/mo for anyone else willing to join me in supporting this project.
FYI: I have never met nor spoken to any of the Wick team members. I just got inspired to do something other than just throw out random advice on the internet today.
To the Wick team: PM me if you are interested in starting a Patreon.
we actually have motion tweens implemented! (They're just not represented in the GUI as well as they should be yet) We'll have a demo up for them soon!
Could this be optimised? Having not a single file as output? As much as I dislike CDNs most of the time, if this is to be federated to cache most of this fluff on a central CDN option (or local CDN) seems to be sensible, or at least let it be cached somewhere.
Wish to be be critically useful.
1) Mobile is broken (iPad). Maybe you don't expect a lot of mobile users but it's not a lot of extra work, and can be productive for large tablet users.
2) I would prefer that twitter not be used for your dev blog.
http://fabricjs.com/kitchensink
We're actually using Fabric.js for the editor canvas!
Zoom disabled? Rly?
1) Design on desktop, but publish for playing on mobile phones/tablets.
2) Design on iPad/tablet with connected keyboard. Play on tablet/phone with or without keyboard. (A phone would probably be too small for the Wick editor, but I can see it being useable on a larger touchscreen.)
Putting a well-instrumented usable UI together is hard enough without scope creep including doing a UI that's also useable on a phone.
To make it more helpful: Would be nice if you could remove "user-scalable=no" from the <meta name="viewport" ...> value, maybe also the minimum and maximum scale. It's not very helpful to limit the user in it's ability to zoom the page on mobile. Some people don't get the overview they needed, others are unable to read the site because they can't zoom in.
So it helps a lot to just remove that limitation.
https://github.com/zrispo/wick/issues/311
https://github.com/zrispo/wick/commit/78ec7e4929435b2513abba...
I been thinking about self-replicating systems and seems to me that the web could be a great medium for them.
A tool that's capable to build itself.
