Linus Torvalds – Re: What is acceptable for -ffast-math?
tomlock
3 minutes ago
What does IEEE mean in this context?
jdoliner
2 minutes ago
IEEE standard floating point semantics:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_floating_point
