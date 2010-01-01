|
|Microsoft Windows 10's Matchbook Liner-Sized Configuration UI
|
|1 Using most recent Windows 10, "Anniversary Update"
2 Heard 'bling' noise after changing volume, decided to change 'bling' sound for volume changed event. Saw this window:
http://imgur.com/II6IJEY
3 Could not resize window. Became frustrated, 'f* 2016', etc.
4 Found contradictary UI advice by Microsoft:
"If your window deals with lists of any sort—especially ListViews—this becomes even more important. Resizing allows the user to look at more data at the same time."
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ff728831(v=vs.85).aspx#provide_resizable_forms_when_possible
5 Posted, oping for explanation from peers describing how this inconsistency will be resolved by MS or can be by me.
|
