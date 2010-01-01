Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft Windows 10's Matchbook Liner-Sized Configuration UI
1 point by ncr100 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
1 Using most recent Windows 10, "Anniversary Update"

2 Heard 'bling' noise after changing volume, decided to change 'bling' sound for volume changed event. Saw this window: http://imgur.com/II6IJEY

3 Could not resize window. Became frustrated, 'f* 2016', etc.

4 Found contradictary UI advice by Microsoft: "If your window deals with lists of any sort—especially ListViews—this becomes even more important. Resizing allows the user to look at more data at the same time." https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ff728831(v=vs.85).aspx#provide_resizable_forms_when_possible

5 Posted, oping for explanation from peers describing how this inconsistency will be resolved by MS or can be by me.






Perchance, to linkify: * http://imgur.com/II6IJEY * https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ff7...

reply


Now which Program Event for Windows to change, all have the same sound: "Asterisk", "Exclamation", or "System Notification"?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: