Microsoft Windows 10's Matchbook Liner-Sized Configuration UI

2 Heard 'bling' noise after changing volume, decided to change 'bling' sound for volume changed event. Saw this window: http://imgur.com/II6IJEY

3 Could not resize window. Became frustrated, 'f* 2016', etc.

4 Found contradictary UI advice by Microsoft: "If your window deals with lists of any sort—especially ListViews—this becomes even more important. Resizing allows the user to look at more data at the same time." https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ff728831(v=vs.85).aspx#provide_resizable_forms_when_possible

5 Posted, oping for explanation from peers describing how this inconsistency will be resolved by MS or can be by me.