|Ask HN: Are HPCs/Portable Batch Systems no more a relevant/hot skill to work on?
1 point by unnaru 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN !
How's the job market for unix systems programming/linux programming and more specifically , HPCs (HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING) ,Portable batch systems and HPC workload managers?
More specifically , are Portable Batch Systems a thing of the past ? (For instance Altair's PBS Pro , a HPC workload manager)
How is the market out there for someone who's just considering to start their career in this field after graduating from college ? Would it be a bad idea ? I've been having a tough decision to make as I have a feeling this would render me outdated when things like machine learnin/AI , MEAN stack , android ios are trending. I'm passionate about systems programming though.
Any help/opinion would be appreciated !
