Ask HN: Any advice or lessons learned as a Software Engineer

I just turned 26 and find myself to be slowing down. I am a SR. Software Engineer for a mid sized marketing company (120 engineers), I own properties (bank won't give me any more loans), and brainstorm daily for niche ideas to make ANY impact in the industry (failed a couple times). I feel like my career has become a slow crawl, only to progress with the tenure and time. Unfortunately, I am impatient, and would like some advice from the successful guys out there, and lessons learned from the guys willing to give it (negative or positive). Thanks!